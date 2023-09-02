MOULTON — The 13th annual Pepsi Classic Cross Country Invitational was held at the Moulton H.A. Alexander Mini Park on Saturday.
In usual fashion, Lawrence County High dominated the 5K large-school girls with two-time Runner of the Year Katie Mae Coan, taking the top spot with a time of 18:59.
Katie Dumas rounded out the top five, with Avery Dutton 14 seconds behind to take seventh. Stella McDonald and Lillie McLemore took 11th and 12th, respectively, to put Lawrence County in first with only 26 points.
Brewer's Rose and Autumn Betts placed second and third, respectively.
In the boys 5K large-school race, Lawrence County High’s Blake Graham took the last podium position at third. Cade Padgett finished sixth and Kain Parker took 13th to give Lawrence County third place in the race with 102 points.
In the small school section of the race, Hatton's boys finished first with 45 points, 40 points ahead of second place Westminster Christian. Hatton’s Carson Masterson placed fourth, while Calob Miley finished sixth. Dakota Kidd and Isaiah Crosslin rounded out the top 10 at ninth and 10th, respectively, for Hatton.
In the girl's small school race, Priceville's Anna Katherine Hopkins placed third.
--
Volleyball
The Priceville volleyball team played in the Albertville Tournament this weekend and came away with a win in the Silver Bracket.
The Bulldogs defeated Jacksonville 2-0 (25-14, 25-11), Hanceville 2-0 (25-12, 25-8) and Faith Academy 2-0 (25-16, 25-20). They had losses to Albertville 2-0 (25-18, 25-13) and Danville 2-0 (25-10, 25-20).
Stat leaders for the tournament were Abby Langlois (23 kills, nine aces and three blocks), Rachael Rotermund (10 aces, 10 assists, 8 kills) and Ashlyn Johnson (48 assists, 28 digs, 4 aces and 7 kills).
