The Lawrence County Red Devils girls team dominated Saturday at the Fairview invitational cross-country race.
The Devils placed eight of the top 11 runners in the girls 5A-7A race, including Katie Mae Coan, who finished second place overall with a run time of 19:08.27.
Lawrence County finished the day with 24 points, 39 more than the second-place team Springville.
Decatur finished fifth in the girls 5A-7A race, while Austin finished sixth.
In the boys 5A-7A race, Lawrence County’s Steele Joiner finished first overall and the Red Devils finished fifth as a team. Decatur’s Julio Cerda finished 12th in the race and the Red Raiders finished seventh as a team.
Hatton’s Neidyn Lopez finished fifth in the girls 1A-4A race and helped lead the Hornets to a third-place finish as a team.
Volleyball
Priceville won the silver bracket of the Supreme Court tournament this weekend in Guntersville. The Bulldogs beat North Jackson and Sand Rock in pool play and lost to Arab. In tournament play they defeated East Limestone, Hayden, and Glencoe to win the silver bracket.
Abigail Garrison had 56 digs and 58 kills, Katrina Rotermund had 102 assists and 71 digs, Mallie Sharp had 63 digs, and Katelyn Falciani had 13 digs and 38 kills.
