Micah Perkins, Seth Mitchell, Sam Hogue and Max Morrison combined for 11 strikeouts in pitching a no-hitter against Mae Jemison in a 22-0 Lindsay Lane victory.
Ben Frasier had three hits, an RBI and three runs scored for the Lions. Perkins added a double, a walk, two RBI and three runs scored. Ray Anderson drove in three runs.
Lindsay Lane scored five first-inning runs.
--
Decatur Heritage 10, Brewer 0: Cole O'Brien had a triple, a double, two RBIs and a run scored to lead Decatur Heritage. Tyler Founds, Maddox Terry and Saxon Sample each had a pair of hits. Tyler Olive had 11 strikeouts and allowed two hits in pitching the shutout.
Caden Layfield and Kade George had a hit apiece for Brewer.
--
East Lawrence 7, Clements 5: Levi Barnes finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored for East Lawrence.
Jacob Peoples had an RBI and a run scored for Clements.
--
Elkmont 17, Rogers 7: Elkmont stole 10 bases, led by Mykell Murrah (3) and Ryan Boyd (2). Murrah also drove in two runs.
--
Russellville 7, Priceville 2: Wes Walker drove in a run with a sacrifice fly as the Bulldogs went hitless.
--
Huntsville 13, East Limestone 3: Randael Kelley had a double and an RBI for East Limestone.
--
West Limestone 11, Ardmore 6: Brody White had three hits and three runs scored for West Limestone. Cooper Phillips drove in three runs. Thorne Slaton added two hits and three runs scored.
Cole Cheatham had a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored for Ardmore.
--
West Limestone 11, Wilson 1: On Wednesday, Colin Patterson drove in three runs with two hits for West Limestone. Phillps had three hits and an RBI. Slaton finished with two hits, three runs scored and two steals. Ryan Britt and Logan Martin combined on the mound to allow four hits and one run with seven strikeouts.
--
Softball
--
Athens 4, Ardmore 3: Jordyn Johnson led Athens with a homer, a single and two RBI. Lilli Cain had three hits. Emily Simon allowed two hits in the complete-game effort.
Bo Riley and Raegan Clem each had a hit for Ardmore.
--
Danville 10, Addison 0: Blayne Godfrey led Danville with two hits, an RBI and a run scored at the plate and struck out 14 batters with one hit allowed.
--
Priceville 15, Saint John Paul II 0: Kylie Hendrix and Maddie Black both pitched two innings and allowed a walk in holding SJP II hitless. Black had three strikeouts.
Abigail Garrison, Black and Jenna Walker each drove in a pair of runs for Priceville. Bentley Black and Reagan Walter had two hits, and RBI and two runs scored apiece.
--
Lawrence County 11, West Morgan 3: Jada Gray finished with three hits and an RBI for West Morgan.
--
Elkmont 9, Huntsville 8: Paige Robinson sparked Elkmont with three hits, including a triple, a walk, three RBIs and four runs scored. Brilee Miller homered.
--
Sparkman 13, Hartselle 1: Kaelyn Jones had two hits for Hartselle.
--
Hazel Green 4, Austin 2: Lawren Hayes led Austin with two hits and an RBI.
--
Soccer
--
Austin girls 7, West Morgan 3: Brandy Hernandez had three goals for West Morgan (1-1). Mari Julia Delgado totaled three assists, and Diana Romero had 12 saves.
West Morgan will play in the Madison Academy Lady Mustangs Invitational at Madison Academy today and Saturday. The Rebels will pay Madison Academy today at 5 p.m. On Saturday West Morgan will play Whitesburg Christian at 9 a.m. and Fort Payne at 1 p.m.
--
Danville 4, Priceville 4: On Tuesday, Justin Hanline had a successful penalty goal for Danville. Moises Harra, Eber Veracruz and Bo Huff each had a goal for the Hawks.
