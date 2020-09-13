Madelyn Dizon, Haley Waltman and Lindsey Holland each had five kills as Lindsay Lane defeated Oakwood 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-10) in area volleyball play Thursday.
Dizon also had 12 assists for the Lions (12-4), while Waltman added five aces and a block.
--
Danville sweeps tri-match
Faith Parker had 23 kills as Danville defeated West Morgan (25-18, 13-25, 16-14) and West Point (23-25, 27-25, 15-13) on Thursday.
Llayne Skinner had 20 kills for the Hawks, and Savanah Free finished with 42 assists.
--
Cross country
Hartselle’s Connor Clabough of Hartselle and Caroline Mallette of Athens came away with first-place medals in Saturday’s Chickasaw Trails Invitational at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.
Clabough had the best time among 222 runners in the Large School Boys Varsity division. The junior finished with a time of 16:50.47. His teammate from Hartselle, sophomore Sellers Brown, was second at 16:56.50
Mallette took the championship in the Large School Girls Varsity division. The freshman had a time of 20:21.17.
Lawrence County seventh grader Katie Mae Coan finished 20th in the Girls Championship division with a time of 20:08.59. Jenna Hutchins of Science Hill, Tennessee, finished first with the best time of the day for a girl at 16:25.08.
West Limestone junior Cassidy Winter finished second in the Small School Girls Varsity division with a time of 20:59.10.
Hatton freshman Carson Graves had the best time of any area runner in the Small School Boys Varsity division with a time of 18:06.32 for 16th place.
Complete results can be found at al.milesplit.com.
