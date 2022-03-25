TRINITY — West Morgan’s Abby Lindsey continued to make easy work of opposing offenses on Thursday, striking out 15 batters in a no-hit effort in a 7-0 win over Class 7A Grissom.
Thursday’s performance was Lindsey’s second no-hitter in less than a week. The Rebel starter pitched a no-hitter against Decatur as part of a dominating Saturday that saw her toss four shutouts in as many games.
Against Grissom, Lindsey surrendered two walks over seven innings while recording one hit and one RBI at the plate. Kylie Russell had one hit and three RBIs for the Rebels, while Jonie Weems added two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Jada Gray drove in one run and Karly Terry and Brylynn Bolan had one hit each.
Austin 10, Florence 0: Kenley Hilleary was dominant for the Black Bears in an area win, striking out 14 in a one-hit shutout.
Hilleary allowed just one single and a pair of walks over six innings, while adding a pair of hits at the plate. Claire Wright doubled and drove in a pair of runs for Austin and Arden Breedlove and Lexey Carver had one RBI each.
Malyric Scott had one hit for Florence.
Hartselle 12, Decatur 0: Blayne Godfrey flirted with perfection for Hartselle, striking out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter while allowing just one walk.
Mary Elizabeth Booth had two hits and three RBIs for Hartselle, while Brityan Godfrey added a hit and three RBIs. Brantley Drake had one hit and two RBIs and Emily Hall had two hits and drove in one run.
Athens 19, Columbia 0: Athens scored 15 runs in the first inning in a blowout win.
Morgan Stiles had three hits, including two home runs, and three RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Emily Simon homered, singled and drove in three runs. Carly Ennis had two hits and three RBIs and Anna Carder homered and drove in three runs.
Brenin Ezell was the winning pitcher, allowing no walks or hits over two innings with three strikeouts.
Brewer 4, Huntsville 1: Bronwyn Borden pitched a complete game for Brewer, allowing just one earned run over seven innings while striking out nine.
Breia Rusk had three hits and two RBIs for the Patriots, while Brie Voss and Abby Summerford added two hits and one RBI each. Borden and Cheyenne Lucas had two hits each.
Hatton 9, Falkville 3: Bradyn Mitchell had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and one RBI to lead Hatton to a win in its area opener.
Kailyn Quails had one hit and one RBI for the Hornets, and Chloe Garis and Morgan Lane had one hit and one RBI each. Brianna Oliver pitched seven innings for the win, allowing three runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts.
Brooklyn Owens homered and drove in a run for Falkville.
Priceville 10, Hanceville 0: Maddie Black pitched four one-hit innings for Priceville to earn the win, striking out seven while issuing zero walks.
Wrozlie Barnett had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs and Kaitlin Barber, Madison Lafountain, Katee King, Skylar McElroy and Kirsten Segars had one hit and one RBI each.
Danville 10, Vinemont 0: McKinley McCaghren no-hit Vinemont on Thursday, striking out two over five innings while allowing three walks.
Adily Alberti homered twice and drove in six runs for the Hawks and McCaghren had a hit and two RBIs. Hallie Watson had one RBI.
West Limestone 10, James Clemens 7: Lilly Bethune doubled, singled and drove in three runs for West Limestone.
Ashlyn Smith had a hit and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while JuliAnn Kyle and Lexie Harris added two hits and one RBI each. Kyle pitched all seven innings for the win, allowing five earned runs with a pair of strikeouts.
Hazel Green 4, Lawrence County 1: Anna Clare Hutto had one hit and one RBI for Lawrence County.
AB McKay went 2-for-4 for the Red Devils, who outhit Hazel Green 7-6.
Mariah Bazile homered and drove in two runs for Hazel Green.
Baseball
Lindsay Lane 9, Rogers 4: Max Morrison singled twice and drove in three runs for Lindsay Lane.
Alexander Cook, Seth Mitchell and Ray Anderson had two hits and one RBI each for the Lions, while Jackson Carter doubled and drove in one run.
Anderson pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts. Mason Burns pitched the final three innings, giving up one earned run on five hits with a pair of strikeouts.
West Limestone 3-7, West Morgan 2-5: Cooper Phillips singled and drove in a pair of runs for West Limestone in game one.
Ian Burroughs and Logan Martin had one hit each for the Wildcats, while Owen Lauderdale added one RBI. Colin Patterson pitched seven innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven.
Daniel Laporte had two hits for West Morgan and Logan Maples had one hit and one RBI. Gavin Walden drove in one run.
Patterson and Aidan Smith each had three RBIs for West Limestone in the finale. Landon Navas had one RBI for the Wildcats, while Phillips and Braxton added two hits each.
Griffin pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Maples had three hits and two RBIs for West Morgan.
Hatton 12, Tharptown 2: Braden Stafford homered and drove in three runs in a big win for Hatton.
Alex Brackin had two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs for the Hornets and Garson Pierce had three singles and two RBIs. Owen Brackin had three hits and one RBI and Bryson Jeffreys went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Calob Miley pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits with six strikeouts.
Decatur Heritage 27, Whitesburg Christian 1: Tyler Olive and Charlie Moores combined for seven hits and 12 RBIs for Decatur Heritage.
Moores homered, doubled, singled twice and drove in six runs for the Eagles, while Olive homered, doubled, singled and drove in six more runs. Nash Rippen had a home run and four RBIs and Cole O’Brien added a hit and four RBIs.
Bo Solley had two hits and drove in two runs. Tyler Founds pitched three hitless innings for the win, striking out four while walking two.
Phil Campbell 13, East Lawrence 4: Coleman Garner led East Lawrence with a pair of hits and one RBI.
Lucas Filyaw had one hit and one RBI for the Eagles and Braylon Murphy had one RBI.
Grayson Habada had three hits and five RBIs for Phil Campbell.
Lee-Huntsville 11, East Limestone 7: Barrett Brown had two hits and three RBIs for East Limestone in a high-scoring contest on Thursday.
Roger Tidwell had a hit and two RBIs for the Indians, while Logan Wales added two hits and one RBI. Gunnar Lambruschi had one hit and one RBI.
Braden Hampton homered and drove in two runs for Lee-Huntsville and Robert Smith had three hits and two RBIs.
Westminster Christian 12, Priceville 1: JoJo Garrison had a hit and one RBI for Priceville.
Jackson Prickett, Ryan Hanks and Ty Parker had one hit each for the Bulldogs. Nathaniel Wilson had two hits and four RBIs to lead Westminster Christian.
Fairview 10, Brewer 7: Brayden Murphy had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs in a loss for Brewer.
Justin Brooks had two hits and two RBIs for the Patriots, while Eli Matkin added two hits.
St. John Paul II 3, Decatur 2: Thomas Lee had three hits and two RBIs for Decatur.
Luke Songy singled home a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure the win for St. John Paul II.
Madison Academy 7, Ardmore 3: Drew Daly singled and drove in a pair of runs for Ardmore.
Eli Clark had one hit and one RBI for the Tigers and Noah Stafford had one double. Alex Wade had four hits and two RBIs for Madison Academy.
Tennis
Decatur, Hartselle split: Decatur and Hartselle split a varsity tennis match on Thursday, with the Decatur girls winning 9-0 and the Hartselle boys winning 6-3.
Anna Harbin (6-2, 6-0), Abby Glover (6-4, 6-1), Dawson Fite (6-0, 6-0), Emma Tapscott (6-4, 6-0), Vivi Blakely (6-0, 6-1) and Mary Bibb Pylant (6-4, 6-3) each picked up wins in singles play for the Decatur girls. Pairs of Harbin-Glover (6-4, 6-0), Fite-Tapscott (6-2, 6-2) and Blakely-Pylant (6-2, 6-0) picked up wins in doubles to secure the sweep.
Hampton DeMent (6-0, 6-1) and Brady Mann (6-1, 6-2) each picked up wins in singles play for the Decatur boys team. The pair also combined for a 6-5, 6-1 win in doubles play.
Whitesburg Christian sweeps Decatur Heritage: Whitesburg Christian picked up a pair of 7-2 wins over Decatur Heritage on Thursday.
Isabella Hodge (10-7) and Murphy Founds (10-3) each picked up wins for the Decatur Heritage girls, while Stephen Ross (10-7) and Han Bocek (10-4) picked up wins for the boys.
Both teams will be back in action for the Class 1A-3A Section 3 Tournament in Huntsville on April 11.
