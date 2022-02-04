HUNTSVILLE — Masyn Marchbanks poured in a game-high 25 points as Hartselle picked up a 52-41 road win at Mae Jemison in girls basketball on Friday.
Gracie Hill added 13 points for the Tigers (21-6), who led 27-17 at halftime. Karleigh Shipley scored eight points.
Zee Berry (14), Jasmine Ervin (11) and D’erricka Thompson (10) each scored in double figures for Mae Jemison.
Huntsville girls 48, Decatur Heritage 37: Genie McGhee, Elizabeth Wilson and Bri Tyson each scored eight points for Decatur Heritage against Class 7A Huntsville on Friday.
Decatur Heritage kept the game close early, trailing 9-5 after one quarter and 17-13 at halftime, but couldn’t close the gap over the final two quarters.
Muscle Shoals girls 54, Austin 23: Katie Davis had six points as Austin wrapped up regular season play on Friday.
Ariahna Harris and Zyan Moore each added four points for the Black Bears, who trailed 24-16 at halftime.
Tamora Brown had a game-high 11 points for Muscle Shoals.
Austin opens area tournament play on Tuesday against Florence at Bob Jones.
Tanner girls 69, Lindsay Lane 31: Shauna Fletcher poured in a game-high 24 points to lead Tanner on Thursday.
Aubrey Oliver added 11 points for the Rattlers, while Bryanna Castrejon and Breona Bivens added nine points each.
Kinsley McMasters had eight points for Lindsay Lane. Amy Grace Norman and Madison Carter had six points each.
Mae Jemison boys 67, Hartselle 43: Luke Ward scored a team-high 15 points for Hartselle on Friday.
Ryan Dunn had six points for the Tigers and Kohl Key and Rylan Smothers added five points each. Mae Jemison led 35-21 at halftime.
Tai Hayes led three Jemison players in double figures with a game-high 20 points. Kennedy Turner scored 15 points and Isaiah Cain scored 12.
Gadsden City 54, Decatur 45: Ellis Dickman (14) and Chandler Brown (13) each scored in double figures for Decatur on Friday.
Stephen Mayfield had six points for the Red Raiders, who led 31-23 at halftime.
Khamari Smith led Gadsden City with 11 points.
Muscle Shoals boys 58, Austin 50: Cam Collins led Austin with 13 points in Friday’s regular season finale.
Eddie Mitchell and Jalen Orr each had nine points for the Black Bears, who led 26-25 at the half. Wes Curtis had eight points.
Mitchell Chaffee and Luke Mosley had 16 points each for Muscle Shoals, and Noah Williams scored 14 points.
Austin plays Florence in the opening round of the are tournament on Wednesday.
West Morgan boys 58, West Point 40: Jordan Johnson led four West Morgan players in double figures with 14 points in a win on Thursday.
Skyler Hutto had 13 points for the Rebels, while Carson Muse added 11 points. Jalen Fletcher scored 10. West Morgan led 28-23 at the half.
Andrew Lynn had nine points for West Point.
Falkville boys 56, Vinemont 48: Dawson Norwood and Avery Miller combined for 41 points for Falkville on Thursday.
Norwood had a team-high 21 points for the Blue Devils, while Miller scored 20. Falkville led 24-22 at halftime.
Toby Hill had 21 points for Vinemont and Kix Johnson scored 12.
Brindlee Mountain boys 66, Brewer 64: Hunter Lawrence had a team-high 23 points in a close loss for Brewer on Thursday.
Austyn Holmes finished with 12 points for the Patriots and Tamerion Watkins had 11 points.
Caleb Scott had a game-high 25 points to lead Brindlee Mountain, and Ian Garner scored 14 points.
