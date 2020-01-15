HARTSELLE — Masyn Marchbanks and the Hartselle Tigers girls basketball team had a good night Tuesday.
Marchbanks scored her 1,000th career point, finishing with a game-high 13, as the Tigers picked up a 40-35 win over Athens, the second-ranked team in Class 6A.
The game was back and forth early, with Hartselle leading 12-9 after one quarter and Athens leading 21-17 at halftime. The Tigers outscored Athens 12-5 in the third quarter and held on for the win.
Lillyanna Carter finished with 10 points for Hartselle, while Carrington Hogan added eight points.
Caroline Bachus had 10 points for Athens and Alaina Taylor scored eight.
Hatton girls 48, Decatur Heritage 42: Three players scored in double figures for Hatton.
Grace Johnson led the Hornets with 15 points, while Brianna Quails and Kailyn Quails each had 12 points.
Hatton led 14-7 after one quarter and 27-19 at the half.
Katie Jones had a game-high 25 points for Decatur Heritage. Loryn Miller had nine points, five rebounds and four assists.
Decatur Heritage (11-8, 5-0) hosts Falkville on Thursday.
Priceville girls 66, West Morgan 31: Abigail Garrison led eleven Priceville scorers with a game-high 16 points.
Zoey Benson had 13 points for the Bulldogs (13-8) and Natalie Cartee had nine points and six rebounds.
Brandy Hernandez had eight points for West Morgan.
Priceville plays at St. John Paul II on Friday.
Brewer girls 47, Scottsboro 26: Evaiah Burrows and Hope West combined to outscore Scottsboro.
Burrows had a game-high 20 points for the Patriots, while West added 13 points.
Lacey Bell led Scottsboro with 15 points.
Danville girls 62, East Lawrence 30: The Hawks knocked down 12 3-pointers, 10 coming in the first half, in a big win.
Emma Broadfoot led Danville with 27 points and Lauren Hames scored 17.
Devora Izquierdo scored 18 for East Lawrence.
Danville hosts West Morgan on Friday.
Decatur Heritage boys 85, Hatton 65: Brayden Kyle poured in a career-high 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Decatur Heritage.
Preston Terry scored 18 points for the Eagles (12-6), who led 43-19 at the half.
Jordan Burks had 12 points and seven rebounds for Decatur Heritage and GianCarlo Valdez finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Cade Smith and Ridge Harrison each had 17 points for Hatton.
Danville boys 67, East Lawrence 26: KJ Melson scored 24 points to lead Danville to a big win.
Witten Morgan (12) and Kohl Randolph (11) also scored in double figures for Danville, which led 47-17 at the half.
Peyton Kelly led East Lawrence with nine points.
Priceville boys 67, West Morgan 49: Seth Hood scored a game-high 27 points and Chris Thomas finished with a double-double in the win for Priceville.
Thomas scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Elijah Hopkins added seven points.
Carson Muse led West Morgan with 13 points. Kobe Griffin scored 11, while Ashton Owens added 10.
R.A. Hubbard boys 81, Athens Bible School 32: R.A. Hubbard was dominant in the win, with Keyondric Cobb leading the way with 26 points and nine rebounds.
Tyrus Johnson had 19 points for the Chiefs, while Trenton Hampton added 15 points. Montoya Kellogg had six points and 10 rebounds.
Ty Dutton had 10 points for Athens Bible School.
Tanner boys 58, Colbert County 44: JJ Jones led Tanner with 19 points.
Malik Atkins (14), Dashaun McNabb (13) and Jared Cruz (11) also scored in double figures for the Rattlers.
Tanner (12-4, 6-1) wraps up area play on Friday against Sheffield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.