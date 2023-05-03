Every area softball team has one goal this week, and that’s to advance the North Regional in Florence.
A few more teams got tickets punched for that trip Tuesday.
Hartselle claimed the Class 6A, Area 15 championship. Brewer is going as the Class 5A, Area 15 champion. Both Lawrence County and Ardmore have qualified in Class 5A, Area 16. Danville is in as the runner-up in Class 3A, Area 15. Athens Bible is the Class 1A, Area 14 champion.
Some other area teams are close. The Priceville girls beat West Morgan in a walk-off in Class 4A Area 13 to put them in a good place. The Austin girls stumbled in the winner’s bracket and need a win Wednesday in a 2 p.m. game vs. the Florence-James Clemens winner to advance.
Play begins in the North Regional at Florence’s Coffee O’Neal Park on May 9.
--
Class 4A, Area 13
--
West Morgan 4, Hanceville 1: Chasity Rikard doubled and drove in two runs. West Morgan pitcher Adi Grace Rogers struck out seven in seven innings.
--
Priceville 3, West Morgan 2: A pitcher’s duel between Priceville’s Elizabeth Murphy and West Morgan’s Rikard was decided in the bottom of the seventh when Allie Denson scored on an error.
The victory advanced Priceville to the area championship game and sent West Morgan into the loser’s bracket. The tournament champion was scheduled to be decided late Tuesday night.
--
Class 7A, Area 8
--
Austin 6, Florence 3: The Black Bears opened the tournament scoring four runs in the first inning. Mikaylah Fuqua tripled and scored three runs. Kinsley Higdon doubled. Callie Lang was the winning pitcher.
--
Bob Jones 4, Austin 2: The winner’s bracket game went to the visiting Patriots, who scored three runs in the fifth inning. Austin was held to just two hits, including a triple by Claire Wright.
Austin plays the Florence-James Clemens winner at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The winner advances to the championship game vs. Bob Jones.
--
Class 6A, Area 15
--
Muscle Shoals 20, Decatur 0: Alyssa Dothard had Decatur’s lone hit in the three-inning contest.
--
Hartselle 4, Muscle Shoals 0: Katie Gillott hit two home runs. Winning pitcher Sarah Bowling gave up just three hits in seven innings with three strikeouts.
--
Hartselle 4, Muscle Shoals 1: The team of Gillott and Bowling did it again in the tournament championship game. Gillott hit her third home run of the day. Bowling gave up four hits, one earned run and struck out one while walking one.
--
Class 6A, Area 16
--
Athens 21, Columbia 0: Payton Matherne and Morgan Stiles each hit home runs in the win. The Golden Eagles advanced to a winner’s bracket game Thursday at 4 p.m. vs. Hazel Green. The winner of that game advances to the championship game.
--
Class 5A, Area 15
--
Brewer 16, East Limestone 1: The Patriots wrapped up the area championship behind pitcher Gracie Lawrence, who gave up two hits and no earned runs in the four-inning victory.
Cheyenne Lucas led the Brewer offense with two doubles. Also picking up doubles for the Patriots were Alisha Knighten, Maggie Matkin, Riley Miller and Ava Walls.
--
Class 5A, Area 16
--
Lawrence County 10, Russellville 3: Bella Cross hit a homer, drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher in the elimination game. McKenzie Hyche went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
--
Lawrence County 7, Ardmore 5: Cross and Hyche each had home runs to force a late game Tuesday for the tournament championship. Both teams are advancing to the North Regional. Kaytie LouAllen got the win in relief.
--
Class 3A, Area 15
--
Madison Academy 1, Danville 0: The host Mustangs claimed the area championship with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Both teams advance to the North Regional next week.
Hallie Watson had two of Danville’s four hits. Danville pitcher Hanah Tillman gave up just three hits while walking one and striking out one.
--
Class 1A, Area 14
--
Athens Bible 12, Meek 1: The host Trojans took the area championship behind Cana Vining who went 3-for-4 with five RBIs with two doubles. Vining was also the winning pitcher while striking out eight in six innings.
--
Meek 13, Decatur Heritage 12: The season ended for the Eagles in the loser’s bracket contest that ended in the eighth inning on a walk-off hit. DHCA’s Brianna Tyson went 4-for-5 with a double and four runs scored. Sarah Burchell went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles.
--
Golf
--
Class 4A, Section 4: Priceville’s Cole Lindeman had the low score of 75 in the tournament at the RTJ School Master Course in Florence. Priceville advanced to the substate round with a fourth-place finish behind Haleyville, Brooks and Rogers. Priceville’s Sammy Holmes shot 78, which was good for fourth place.
--
Class 5A, Section 4: Brewer’s Kaden Cobb and Lawrence County Jaxson McHan were individual qualifiers for substate in the tournament Tuesday at Cherokee Ridge. Cobb shot 75 and McHan shot 76.
