RUSSELLVILLE — Madison Murphy shined offensively and defensively for Decatur on Thursday, striking out 14 in a complete game one-hitter and recording three hits, as the Red Raiders defeated Russellville 1-0 in high school softball.
Murphy dominated the Golden Tigers from the circle, allowing just one double and three walks over seven innings. Offensively, she led Decatur with a double and two singles.
Decatur scored one in the top of the first inning. AB Matthews also had a pair of singles for the Red Raiders.
Austin 3, Gardendale 2: Katie Bracken allowed two runs on three hits over five innings to pick up the win for Austin on Thursday.
Bracken finished with eight strikeouts.
Kenley Hilleary pitched the final two innings for the save, striking out two. Hilleary also had a two-run homer for the Black Bears and Katie Davis had a pair of doubles and one RBI.
--
Hatton 3, Brookwood 1: Kailyn Quails had a pair of singles and one RBI as Hatton opened the 2022 season with a win on Thursday.
Bradyn Mitchell had one hit and one RBI, while Maddie Heflin and Arlie Rae Armstrong added one hit each.
Ashlyn Potter pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on five hits with two strikeouts.
--
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 5, Hatton 0: Mitchell and Chloe Gargis each singled in Hatton's second game of the day.
Mitchell and Briana Oliver combined to allow five earned runs over four innings with five strikeouts.
--
East Lawrence 11, Tharptown 2: Tharptown led 2-0 before East Lawrence erupted for 11 runs in the span of two innings.
Emma Coan, Ivee Jenkins, Tori Spears, Cam Langley and Karleigh Powers each had two hits for East Lawrence.
Alyssa Fisher had two doubles for Tharptown.
--
Baseball
--
Athens 8, James Clemens 5: Riley Miller tripled, singled and drove in a run as Athens picked up a win at Class 7A James Clemens on Tuesday.
Jack Elliott had two singles and one RBI for the Golden Eagles, while Cooper Cochran added a pair of hits, including a double. Mac Anderson and Landon Leslie had one RBI each.
Leslie pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win, allowing four earned runs on five hits while striking out two.
