Madison Murphy finished with 18 strikeouts in eight innings, homered twice and drove in four runs to lead Decatur past Hartselle 4-3 on Thursday in high school softball.
Carly Lovett had two hits and two runs scored for the Red Raiders.
Kaelyn Jones doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored a run for Hartselle. Karsi Lentz and Emily Hall each contributed two hits.
--
Austin 8, James Clemens 1: Katie Davis and Kenley Hilleary each had four hits for the Black Bears. Davis complied a home run, two RBIs, two runs scored and two steals. Hilleary added an RBI and a run scored. Katie Bracken had 16 strikeouts and allowed one hit, one run and two walks in seven innings.
--
Athens 16, Athens Bible 1: Katie Simon had a home run and three RBIs for Athens. She also had five strikeouts with no hits or walks allowed in two scoreless innings as the starting pitcher. Abby Dempsey finished with three hits, three RBIs, three runs scored and a walk.
Brooke Blakely had Athens Bible's lone hit.
--
Decatur Heritage 13, Woodville 3: Emily Hubbard sparked Decatur Heritage with two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored. Ellie Metzgar added two triples, a single, two RBIs and two runs scored.
--
West Morgan 9, West Limestone 0: Abby Lindsey struck out 13 batters and allowed one hit and two walks for West Morgan in the shutout effort. Lindsey also doubled, drove in a run and scored a run.
--
Lawrence County 11, East Lawrence 0: Sadie Thompson homered, doubled, walked twice, drove in five runs, scored three runs and walked twice. Anna Clare Hutto totaled four hits, including a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
--
Hatton 16-13, Florence 4-3: In the first game, Lillie McGregor and Ashlyn Potter each had a home run for Hatton. Potter finished with four RBIs and Mallie Yarbrough drove in three runs.
In the second contest, McGregor added another homer plus a single, two RBIs and a run scored. Potter chipped in with three hits, three RBIs and a run scored.
--
Baseball
--
Decatur Heritage 9, Brewer 8: Maddox Terry led the Eagles with two hits, three RBIs and walk. Houston South and Ty Tyson each had two RBIs.
Caden Layfield led Brewer with a home run, a single, three RBIs, and a walk.
--
Athens 9, Westminster Christian 5: Heath Carden and Sam Sandy each had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Athens.
--
Lindsay Lane 11, Skyline 0: Micah Perkins led the Lions with three hits, including a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base. Ben Fraser allowed one hit and had nine strikeouts in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Fraser also drew a walk, scored two runs and stole two bases.
--
Falkville 11, East Lawrence 1: Caden Burnett had a double, two singles, and RBI and three runs scored for Falkville. Dawson Fowler threw five innings for the shutout. Fowler also singled, drove in a run and scored a run.
Lane Smith and Zac Shelton each had a hit for East Lawrence.
--
Athens Bible 19, Elkmont 11: Mykell Murrah contributed three hits, including two doubles, two RBIs, three runs scored, a stolen base and a walk for Elkmont.
--
Russellville 6, Priceville 4: Zach Chaney had a double and a run scored for Priceville.
--
Sparkman 13, Austin 7: Caleb Beard finished with two doubles, two RBIs, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk.
--
Hazel Green 21, West Limestone 6: Colin Patterson had two hits and three RBIs for West Limestone.
--
Soccer
--
Cullman boys 2, West Morgan 0: Julio Jimenez had six saves in goal for West Morgan. The Rebels will play in the Morgan County Tournament next week at Jack Allen Soccer Complex.
--
Tennis
--
Austin girls 5, Whitesburg Christian 4: Singles winners for Athens included No. 1 Ellie Higginbotham, 8-4; No. 2 Soli Sepulveda, 8-6; No. 3 Annalaura Swinea, 8-4; and No. 5 Katie Howell, 8-6. No. 1 Higginbotham/Sepulveda won in doubles, 8-6.
The Austin boys fell to Whitesburg Christian 9-0.
