MADISON — Madison Murphy dominated Class 7A James Clemens on Tuesday, striking out 19 in a one-hit effort to lead to Decatur to a 4-1 win in high school softball.
Murphy allowed just one single while striking out every James Clemens batter at least one time. She issued four walks and allowed one unearned run.
Malea Cook had two hits and one RBI to lead the Decatur offense, while Celia Gilchrist added a hit and one RBI. Caroline Coulter and Ashley Thomas had one RBI each and Murphy had a pair of singles.
Baseball
Brewer 4-14, Holly Pond 2-2: Grayson Colee opened a Tuesday doubleheader by tossing a complete game for Brewer, allowing just one earned run on five hits while striking out five.
Justin Brooks singled and drove in a run for the Patriots, while Logan Powers and Kade George added one hit each.
Hunter Farr had three hits and one RBI to lead Holly Pond.
George had four hits and two RBIs to lead Brewer in the second game. Zac Parker had two hits and drove in three runs, while Brooks added two hits and two RBIs.
Brayden Murphy pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts.
