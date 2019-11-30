HANCEVILLE — Carson Muse turned in a dominant performance as West Morgan defeated Central-Florence 64-30 on Friday in a game played at Wallace State.
Muse finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Rebels, who open area play Tuesday against St. John Paul II.
--
Lighthouse Classic
Corinth (Miss.) boys 76, Lindsay Lane 56: Tommy Murr scored a game-high 36 points as Lindsay Lane dropped a game to host Corinth in the Lighthouse Classic.
Murr also had four assists and three rebounds for the Lions, while Charlie Morrison added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.
Lindsay Lane continues tournament play today against New Site (Miss.) at noon. East Limestone plays Corinth (Miss.) at 9 p.m.
--
Albertville Invitational
Albertville boys 61, Decatur Heritage 45: Albertville controlled the game early, leading 19-10 after one quarter and 25-19 at halftime of a game played Wednesday at the Albertville Invitational.
Albertville scored 21 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
GianCarlo Valdez led Decatur Heritage with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Burks had nine points and five rebounds.
Trinity Bell scored 20 points for Albertville.
--
Encore Thanksgiving Classic
Austin 64 girls, Cullman 49: Bri Hodges scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Austin picked up a win Wednesday.
Tashanti Watkins added 18 points for the Black Bears, who trailed 25-20 at halftime. Hannah Cohn had eight points.
A.K. Eastman led Cullman with 18 points. Jaden Winfrey and Hannah Hoffman each scored 10 points.
--
R.A. Hubbard Turkey Tournament at Lawrence County
Elkmont boys 59, Lawrence County 57: Layton Smith scored 17 points as Elkmont picked up a win over Lawrence County on Wednesday.
Christian Smith added 15 points for the Red Devils, who trailed 30-28 at halftime. Brett Parker scored nine points.
Malik Strickland scored a game-high 19 points for Lawrence County. Ty Hutto scored 15.
Elkmont boys 62, R.A. Hubbard 55 (OT): R.A. Hubbard rallied from a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where Elkmont outscored the Chiefs 9-2 to earn the win Wednesday.
Elkmont led 17-13 after one quarter and 30-24 at the half. The Red Devils carried a 41-36 lead into the final quarter before Hubbard came back to force the extra period.
Preston Robinson led Elkmont with 22 points. Matthew Lowery scored 13, while Parker and Layton Smith added 10 each.
Tyrus Johnson poured in a game-high 24 points for Hubbard. Keyondrick Cobb (13) and Trenton Hampton (10) also scored in double figures for the Chiefs.
