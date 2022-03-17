The Austin softball team completed a 5-0-1 trip to Gulf Shores on Wednesday and came home co-champions of the Gulf Coast Classic.
After getting a win and a tie on Monday, the tournament was a no-go on Tuesday due to rain. Teams hit the field Wednesday trying to play as many games as possible. The Black Bears went 4-0 with wins over Sparkman, 6-0, Hillcrest, 6-2, American Christian, 6-5, and Alabama Christian, 7-0.
Austin and Bob Jones were declared co-champions. The Class 7A, Area 8 rivals have already played once this season with Austin winning 4-3 on March 3. The teams are scheduled to meet again April 14.
The Black Bears dominated with their senior pitching duo of Kenley Hilleary and Katie Bracken. Hilleary threw a no-hitter in the afternoon against Sparkman in the final game of the day with 13 strikeouts. In the morning, she threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts vs. Alabama Christian.
Austin is scheduled to visit Hatton next Tuesday.
--
Lauderdale County 5, Elkmont 3: Mary Joyce Woodfin and Savannah Williams both hit home runs for Elkmont, but it wasn’t enough to get the win Wednesday.
--
Baseball
--
Hartselle series delayed: More rain made conditions unplayable at Muscle Shoals on Wednesday. That means the Class 6A, Area 14 game between Hartselle and Muscle Shoals that was originally scheduled for Tuesday will now be played today. The doubleheader between the teams at Hartselle that was originally scheduled for today will be pushed back to Friday or Saturday, depending on the weather.
West Limestone 6, Wilson 5: Cooper Phillips went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Wildcats to victory Wednesday. Owen Lauderdale had two hits, including a double.
--
Golf
--
Hartselle’s Wisener wins: Tristin Wisener of Hartselle took the Gulf Shores Invitational championship Tuesday with an even score of 144. He was the only player to shoot par over the two days in the tournament that was played under windy and wet conditions. The event was held on the Cotton Creek course at Craft Farms.
Hartselle shot 667 as a team. Other members of the team are Chandler Voss, Easton Agee, Garrett Little and Garrett Styles.
---
Soccer
--
Priceville 1, Hartselle 1: Tori Staats had 15 saves for Priceville on Tuesday. Carly Jo Nelson scored the Priceville goal with an assist from Anna Katherine Hopkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.