Kenley Hilleary and the third-ranked Austin Black Bears won a high-profile showdown against Class 7A, No. 4 Bob Jones on Thursday, with the Kennesaw State signee leading Austin to a 4-2 win.
Hilleary impacted the game early, hitting a solo home run that gave Austin a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Hilleary and Bob Jones’ Emma Rolfe, an Auburn signee, settled into a pitcher’s duel after the homer until Austin scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to push the lead to 3-1.
The Black Bears scored one more in the sixth inning before Bob Jones pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.
Hilleary was dominant in the circle, allowing just the two runs on four hits while striking out 12. Katie Bracken doubled and drove in a run for Austin, while Arden Breedlove and Lexey Carver added two hits each.
Rolfe pitched six innings for Bob Jones, surrendering four runs, two earned, on seven hits with 11 strikeouts. Charlotte Herron had two hits for the Patriots and Tatum Duthu had a double and one RBI.
--
Hatton 5, Russellville 4: Marlie Hood delivered a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Hatton past Class 5A Russellville.
Russellville took the lead with four runs in the top of the sixth inning before Hood’s game-winning shot in the seventh. Chloe Gargis went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Hatton.
Brianna Oliver pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win, surrendering three earned runs on three hits while striking out two.
--
Priceville 10, Arab 3: Bentley Black had four hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Priceville.
Wrozlie Barnett homered, doubled and drove in a run for the Bulldogs, while Darby Thigpen added a double and four RBIs. Allie Denson and Kaitlin Barber had one RBI each.
Kylie Hendrix pitched seven innings for the win, allowing three runs on seven hits with a strikeout.
--
Brewer 11, Fairview 1: Bronwyn Borden tossed five shutout innings for Brewer, allowing just one hit while striking out 11.
Marlee Jones had four hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Brie Voss added three hits and one RBI. Breia Rusk had doubled, singled and drove in a run and Abby Summerford had a double and two RBIs.
--
East Lawrence 19, Vinemont 2: Camryn Langley had a home run and four RBIs for East Lawrence.
Maddie Osborn had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs and Brooklyn Letson had a pair of doubles and drove in two runs. Emma Coan went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Tori Spears allowed one run on two hits over two innings of work to earn the win.
--
West Limestone 10, West Morgan 9: Lilly Bethune singled home A Wallace in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the win for West Limestone.
Bethune also homered for the Wildcats and finished with three RBIs. Wallace had three hits and one RBI, while A Perry added two hits and two RBIs. L Harris had a hit and two RBIs and JuliAnn Kyle hit a solo home run.
Kyle pitched 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out two.
Jada Gray had two hits and two RBIs to lead West Morgan. Kyle Russell had four hits and one RBI for the Rebels and Karly Terry had three hits and one RBI. Zoey Brewington had two hits and one RBI and Jonie Weems drove in two runs.
--
East Limestone 11, Lee-Huntsville 5: Kayleigh Matthews had two hits and five RBIs for East Limestone.
Amaya Green had two hits and two RBIs for the Indians and Lara Looney pitched five innings for the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts.
--
Muscle Shoals 13, Decatur 5: Virginia Pylant had three hits and one RBI for Decatur.
Makenly Cowley doubled and drove in a run for the Red Raiders and Lexi Tincknell had one single and one RBI. Madison Murphy and Celia Gilchrist had one hit each.
--
Curry 14, Lawrence County 2: AB McKay homered and drove in a run for Lawrence County.
Anna Clare Hutto had two hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Bentlee Cross and Alyce Louallen added one hit each.
--
Baseball
--
East Limestone 7, Ardmore 6: Ian Browning scored on an Ardmore error in the bottom of the eighth inning to win the game for East Limestone.
Jacob Eslick had a hit and two RBIs for the Indians, while Cameron Franklin added two hits. Roger Tidwell had one hit and one RBI. Eslick pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts.
Noah Stafford homered and drove in one run for Ardmore. Preston Patterson had a hit and two RBIs and Drew Daly had three hits. Mason Billions, Carter Smith and Cole Calder had one hit and one RBI each.
--
Elkmont 12-6, Colbert Heights 1-8: Four Elkmont players drove in two runs each in a big win for the Red Devils in the first game.
Shane Boger led Elkmont with two hits and two RBIs, while Ryan Boyd, Mykell Murrah and Chance Pepper added one hit and two RBIs each. Jack Thomas had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI and Ty Roberts had a pair of singles.
Curtis Hobbs worked 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win, allowing one unearned run on four hits with eight strikeouts.
Bryson Miller homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Elkmont in Game 2. Clay Looney had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs and Bryse Blade had one hit and one RBI. JP Pendergrass had two hits.
--
Shoals Christian 18, Hatton 13: Parker Huff went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Hatton.
Will Steadman, Nate Latham and Owen Brackin had two hits and one RBI each for the Hornets, while Alex Brackin and Garson Pierce added one hit and one RBI each.
--
Guntersville 10-12, Brewer 0-7: Brayden Murphy and Lane Owen had one hit each for Brewer in Game 1.
Jackson Adcock led Guntersville with three hits and three RBIs.
Eli Matkin had a pair of hits and two RBIs for Brewer in the second game. Kade George had one hit and two RBIs and Murphy had a hit and one RBI.
--
Lauderdale County 6-3, Clements 3-2: Ian Ezell went 4-for-4 with a pair of runs scored for Clements in Game 1.
Brady Moore doubled and drove in two runs for the Colts, while Brayden Smith added two hits and one RBI.
Austin Craig had two hits and one RBI for Clements in Game 2. Wyatt Albritton had a double.
--
Brooks 11, West Morgan 3: Logan Maples led West Morgan with two hits and two RBIs.
Daniel Laporte doubled, singled and drove in a run for the Rebels, while Skyler Hutto added three hits.
Kyler Murks had four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for Brooks.
--
Soccer
--
Priceville boys 3, East Limestone 0: Elijah Hopkins had two goals to lead Priceville.
MaClain Lawson had one goal for the Bulldogs and Carson Taylor recorded 11 saves in the shutout.
--
East Limestone girls 1, Priceville 0: Anna Katherine Hopkins had six steals for Priceville in a close game on Thursday.
CJ Nelson had six takeaways for the Bulldogs (10-4-1, 7-0) and Tori Staats recorded 11 saves.
