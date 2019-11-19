TRINITY — Senior guard Ashton Owens scored 18 points as West Morgan beat Randolph 38-25 to start the season 2-0. Owens was the only player in double figures for West Morgan, but Jakobe Fletcher added nine points.
West Morgan led 19-12 at halftime and 30-16 after three quarters. The Rebels have now given up less than 30 points in their first two games. It only allowed 14 points in a win over East Lawrence on Friday.
West Morgan’s boys and girls will travel to Brewer tomorrow to face the Patriots. It will then host R.A. Hubbard on Friday.
--
East Limestone 74, Clements 28: East Limestone saw two players score over 20 points in the win. Austin Harvell scored a game-high 25 points. Xavier Griffith was right behind him with 22 points.
East Limestone led by over 20 points at halftime. Both Harvell and Griffith did not play in the fourth quarter. Griffith scored 12 points in the first quarter.
The Indians improve to 2-1 with the win. Both the boys and girls teams travel to Elkmont tomorrow to play the Red Devils.
--
Girls basketball
West Morgan 35, Randolph 19: Brylynn Bolan scored seven points and Karly Terry scored six points to help the Rebels start the season at 2-1.
Terry is now averaging 10 points per game to lead West Morgan.
--
East Limestone 59, Clements 20: Bryanna Johnson and Jirah Rogers combined for 36 points for East Limestone. Johnson scored 21 points, and Rogers posted 15 points.
Johnson scored 11 of her 21 points in the first quarter. Rogers scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter.
East Limestone led 30-6 at halftime and 41-15 after three quarters.
