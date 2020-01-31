TRINITY — Ashton Owens poured in a game-high 31 points, 19 coming in the second half, as West Morgan picked up a 74-67 win over Hatton in boys basketball Thursday.
Owens scored from all three levels, knocking down four 3-pointers while going 5 of 6 from the free throw line.
Carson Muse also hit four 3-pointers for the Rebels, finishing with 17 points. Jakobe Fletcher had 10 points and Kobe Griffin scored nine.
West Morgan led 16-15 after one quarter and the game was tied 34-34 at halftime.
Ridge Harrison poured in a game-high 33 points for Hatton. Trey Steadman also had nine points.
--
Hartselle boys 85, West Point 54:Thirteen players scored for Hartselle as the Tigers picked up a big win.
Tad Sivley led the way with 21 points, while Brody Peebles added 16 points. CJ Gholston and Coleman Mizell had 10 points each.
Hartselle led 21-6 after one quarter and 43-22 at the half. The Tigers scored more than 20 points in each quarter.
Kobe Bowers led West Point with 11 points.
--
R.A. Hubbard boys 69, Sheffield 63: Tyrus Johnson turned in a dominant double-double performance for R.A. Hubbard, finishing with 27 points and 14 rebounds.
Trenton Hampton scored 12 points for the Chiefs, while Keyondric Cobb added 12 points. Montoya Kellogg had nine points, nine rebounds and four assists.
--
Elkmont boys 45, Westminster Christian 44: Junior guard Layton Smith scored a game-high 13 points as Elkmont picked up a close win.
Westminster Christian led 9-6 after one quarter and the game was tied 16-16 at the half. Westminster Christian led 30-29 after three quarters before Elkmont came back to get the win.
Christian Smith had 10 points for Elkmont.
Menterra Gurley led Westminster Christian with 12 points.
--
Lawrence County boys 79, Danville 68: Tayi and Malik Strickland combined to score 44 points in the win for Lawrence County.
Tayi led the Red Devils with 23 points, while Malik added 21.
Ty Hutto scored 16 points and Garrett Lee had 12.
Wren Cole (22) and KJ Melson (14) each scored in double figures for Danville.
--
Grissom boys 71, Brewer 41: Kris Bramlett scored 12 points as Brewer dropped a game to Class 7A Grissom.
Josh Mangan had 16 points for Grissom.
--
Priceville girls 65, Ardmore 42: Zoey Benson led ten Priceville scorers with 20 points and six rebounds.
Jenna Walker had 12 points, eight assists, six steals and five rebounds for the Bulldogs and Abigail Garrison had nine points.
Madison Lewis and Chesney Widner each had 17 points for Ardmore.
Priceville (18-9) plays West Morgan at home on Monday.
--
West Point girls 61, Hartselle 42: West Point scored 21 points in the third quarter to break open a 28-22 halftime lead.
Lillyanna Cartee had 16 points for Hartselle. Hailey Holshouser scored 10 and Maggie McCleskey added seven.
Miriam Oldacre poured in a game-high 23 points for West Point. Lexi Shadix (13) and Mackenzie Carter (12) also scored in double figures for the Warriors.
--
Cold Springs girls 52, Decatur Heritage 44: Katie Jones scored a game-high 25 points for Decatur Heritage.
The game was back and forth, with Decatur Heritage leading 18-13 after one quarter and Cold Springs leading 25-23 at halftime.
Loryn Miller had nine points for the Eagles, while Sheryl Garner added six points.
Elizabeth Hill led Cold Springs with 16 points. Toni West scored 15.
Decatur Heritage (14-12, 8-0) hosts Bob Jones today.
--
Grissom girls 52, Brewer 50: Hope West, Leisha Steger and Evaiah Burrows each had 12 points for Brewer.
Bri Moore had a game-high 24 points for Grissom.
