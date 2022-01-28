LESTER — Dylan Patrick turned in a strong performance for Clements on Thursday, scoring a game-high 26 points as the Colts picked up a 64-58 win over county foe West Limestone in boys basketball.
Patrick scored 16 points in the second half as Clements erased a 26-21 halftime deficit to get the win.
Jayden Gilbert added 10 points for the Colts, and Trent Sanders scored nine.
Colin Patterson led three West Limestone players in double figures with 19 points. Easton Smith finished with 18 points for the Wildcats, and Weston Owens had 11.
--
Priceville boys 56, St. John Paul II 38: Chris Thomas poured in a team-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Priceville secured the second seed in its area tournament with a big road win Thursday.
Elijah Hopkins had 11 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (18-6), while Jake Langlois finished with nine points, seven rebounds and four steals.
--
Falkville boys 67, Hatton 39: Dawson Norwood scored a game-high 23 points to lead Falkville on Thursday.
Avery Miller and Camden Reid each had eight points for the Blue Devils, who led 22-20 at halftime. Isaiah Warnick scored seven points.
Kahne Little led Hatton with nine points, and Weston Burney scored eight.
--
East Lawrence boys 68, Elkmont 50: Four East Lawrence players scored in double figures as the Eagles picked up a win on Thursday.
Peyton Kelly and Isiah Hubbard each had 14 points for East Lawrence, which led 36-29 at halftime. Coleman Garner had 11 points, and Jeremiah Crayton finished with 10.
Jack Thomas led Elkmont with 12 points. Braxton Clem, Jayce Teeples and Bo Hosner each had six points for the Red Devils.
--
Addison boys 58, Decatur Heritage 56: Brayden Kyle finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for Decatur Heritage on Thursday.
Bo Solley had 13 points for the Eagles, who led 34-23 at the half. Hayden Page had 11 points.
Christian Roberts (15), Brady Gilreath (12) and Eli Howse (12) scored in double figures for Addison.
Decatur Heritage hosts Lawrence County today.
--
R.A. Hubbard girls 47, Cherokee 6: Katelyn Cooper scored a game-high 17 points as R.A. Hubbard rolled past Cherokee on Thursday.
Eva Armstead added eight points for the Chiefs, who led 26-3 at halftime.
Akaya Spencer scored six points for Cherokee.
--
Decatur Heritage girls 57, Addison 56: Genie McGhee had 18 points, eight rebounds, six blocks and five assists as Decatur Heritage held off a late Addison rally to pick up a win on Thursday.
Decatur Heritage led 40-32 at halftime and by 14 points late in the fourth quarter before a barrage of Addison free throws tightened the gap. Addison shot 30 free throws for the game, while Decatur Heritage went to the line just six times.
Elizabeth Wilson finished with 12 points and six blocks for the Eagles and Brantleigh Williams had eight points and 11 rebounds.
--
Elkmont girls 61, East Lawrence 23: Tylee Thomas led Elkmont with a game-high 24 points in a runaway win on Thursday.
Thea Hamlin added nine points for the Red Devils, who led 30-17 at halftime. Paige Robinson scored eight points.
Hannah Hill and Myla Whetstone each had five points for East Lawrence.
Elkmont (19-9) continues play today at home against Wilson.
--
Hatton girls 40, Falkville 37: Chloe Gargis had a game-high 18 points in a win for Hatton on Thursday.
Kailyn Quails added six points for the Hornets, who led 24-16 at the half.
Ellie Cate Hill led Falkville (11-14) with 22 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.