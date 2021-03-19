Ashlyn Potter drove in six runs with three hits, including a home run and two doubles, to spark Hatton over East Lawrence 16-5 on Thursday in high school softball.
Potter also scored three runs, drew a walk and pitched two innings of relief.
Anna Potter contributed four hits, including a triple, four runs scored and a stolen base for Hatton (5-8). Mallory Lane finished with three hits and three runs scored. Mallie Yarbrough and Bradyn Mitchell each had a homer. Mitchell was also the winning pitcher.
The Hornets scored three runs in the top of the first inning and never trailed.
--
Baseball
--
Lawrence County 10, Athens 9: Sam Sandy led Athens with a home run, two doubles, five RBIs, two runs scored and a steal. Cooper Cochran added a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
--
Elkmont 6, Lauderdale County 3: Ty Roberts led Elkmont with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Roberts also struck out eight batters with three hits, three runs and two walks allowed in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
--
James Clemens 7, Priceville 1: Jackson Prickett drive in Priceville's run with a sacrifice fly. John Looney had a triple and a run scored.
--
Guntersville 19, Brewer 3: Caden Layfield had a hit, a walk and an RBI for Brewer.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur girls 9, Muscle Shoals 0: On Tuesday, No. 1 Anna Harbin, No. 2 Dawson Fite, No. 3 Abby Glover, No. 4 Emma Tapscott, No. 5 Vivi Blakely and No. 6 Sophie Thorn won for Decatur in singles. Doubles winners were No. 1 Anna Harbin/Abby Glover, No. 2 Dawson Fite/Emma Tapscott and No. 3 Vivi Blakely/Mary Bibb Pylant.
--
Muscle Shoals boys 7, Decatur 2: On Tuesday, No. 2 Hudson Hatfield won in singles for Decatur and No. 1 Brady Mann/Hudson Hatfield won in doubles.
--
Decatur JV girls 6, Muscle Shoals 3: On Tuesday, singles winners for Decatur were No. 1 Mattie Fite, No. 3 Gretchen Mobees, No. 5 Harrison Wiley and No. 6 Abby McCormick. No. 1 Mattie Fite/Mary Reese Murphree and No. 2 Gretchen Moebes/Harrison Wiley won in doubles.
