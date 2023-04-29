CORDOVA — Priceville pushed across a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, and Colman Gann retired Cordova in the bottom, as the Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs with a 4-3 win on Saturday.
The team’s split Friday’s series-opening doubleheader, with Cordova winning the opener 7-2 and Priceville rallying to force a decisive third game with a 6-2 win in the finale.
Zack Chaney tripled in a run to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh for Priceville, coming around to score the eventual game-winning run on a sacrifice fly by Jackson Prickett.
Prickett finished with a pair of hits and one RBI for the Bulldogs, while Ty Parker added one RBI. Robert Munive had two hits. Prickett got the start and worked five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts. Gann pitched the final two innings, giving up just one hit with a pair of strikeouts.
Priceville will host St. John Paul II in a quarterfinal series scheduled to begin on Friday.
--
West Limestone 10, Westminster Christian 9: Ian Burroughs singled home Aidan Smith in the bottom of the 10th inning on Saturday to send West Limestone into the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A playoffs.
West Limestone will face Etowah, which swept Corner 2-0 on Friday, in a series next week beginning on Friday.
Burroughs heroics came one day after the two teams split a series-opening doubleheader, with West Limestone winning game one on Friday 6-2 before falling 12-10 in the finale.
Cooper Phillips went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to lead West Limestone on Saturday, while Braxton Griffin added four hits and one RBI. Burroughs drove in two runs, while Landon Navas, Keegan Laxson and Owen Lauderdale all added two hits each.
Navas pitched six innings of relief for the win, allowing three runs on six hits with one strikeout.
--
Sardis 7, Ardmore 6: Cole Calder singled and drove in a pair of runs as Ardmore’s season came to an end in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Saturday.
Ardmore won the first game of the series on Friday before falling 5-3 in the second game to force Saturday’s decisive third game.
Eli Clark had one hit and one RBI for the Tigers on Saturday, while Preston Patterson and Peyton Hargrove added one RBI each.
--
Lindsay Lane 14, North Sand Mountain 9: Alexander Cook and Ray Anderson had one hit and three RBIs each as Lindsay Lane secured a series sweep with a win in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader in Class 2A.
Lindsay Lane advances to face Donoho, which swept Fayetteville, in next week’s quarterfinals.
The Lions won game one 10-1 behind a dominating performance by Anderson on the mound.
Offense carried Lindsay Lane in the finale, as the Lions pounded out 12 hits. Max Morrison had three hits, including two doubles, and one RBI, while Ben Frasier added two hits and two RBIs.
Lane Jones had three hits and Seth Mitchell singled and drove in two runs. Ethan Hotz pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win, striking out four.
--
Cullman 7, Athens 3: Jaylen Malone singled and drove in a pair of runs as Athens saw its season come to an end against Cullman in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday.
Cullman won the first game of the series 3-0 before securing the sweep in the finale.
Riley Miller hit a solo homer for the Golden Eagles, while Jack Elliott added one single.
--
Softball
--
Hatton 12, Waterloo 0: Bradyn Mitchell hit three home runs and pitched five shutout innings as Hatton rolled past Waterloo on Saturday.
Mitchell went 3-for-3 three at the plate, homering each trip while driving in eight runs to lead the Hatton offense. Kailyn Quails had two hits and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Brianna Oliver added a pair of hits, including a double. Dagen Brown and Mallie Yarbrough had one RBI each.
Mitchell was equally impressive in the circle, allowing just two hits and a pair of walks over five innings while striking out eight.
--
Hatton 9, Central-Florence 0: Oliver pitched three innings for the win for Hatton on Saturday, allowing just two walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Quails homered, doubled twice and drove in six runs for the Hornets, while Mitchell added a pair of homers and three RBIs.
--
Soccer
--
Hartselle boys 3, Gadsden City 1: Owen Bennich scored one goal and assisted on two others as Hartselle opened the Class 6A playoffs with a win on Friday. Luke Vinson and Hunter Lawrence added one goal each for the Tigers.
Hartselle (21-3-2) will play either Cullman or Fort Payne in the second round on Monday. Other games featuring area teams this week are:
--
Monday's schedule
Class 4A boys: West Morgan (10-9-1) at Westminster Christian (14-6-0), 6 p.m.
Class 5A boys: Brewer (14-7-1) at Guntersville (21-3-1), 7:30 p.m.
--
Tuesday's schedule
Class 1A-3A girls: Danville (13-5) a Clements (14-3-0), 5 p.m.
Class 4A girls: West Morgan (14-9-0) at Saint John Paul II (15-3-0), 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A girls: Arab (9-6-0) at East Limestone (18-2-0), 6 p.m.
Class 1A-3A boys: Elkmont (15-5-1) at Susan Moore (14-4-3), 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A-3A boys: Geraldine at Tanner (17-4-1), 7 p.m.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.