GURLEY – Blitz Clemons and Riley Wagg each rushed for more than 100 yards as Priceville opened Class 4A, Region 8 play on Friday with a 48-21 win over Madison County, its first victory of the season.
Priceville opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Jake England to Brody Collins. After a Madison County touchdown tied the game at 7-7, Clemons scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards to push the Priceville lead to 21-7.
A 20-yard touchdown run by England extended the Bulldogs lead to 28-14 after a Madison County touchdown before Clemons’ third and final touchdown, a 1-yard run, pushed the lead back to 35-14.
Riley Wagg (21 yards) and Bronson Carroll (12 yards) added touchdown runs as the Bulldogs put the game out of reach in the second half.
Priceville (1-2, 1-0) continues region play next week at DAR, while Madison County (0-3, 0-1) travels to New Hope.
--
West Morgan 83, Brooks 53: Jalen Fletcher accounted for more than 350 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns as the West Morgan offense steamrolled Brooks in its Class 4A, Region 7 opener on Friday.
Fletcher carried the ball 21 times for 244 yards and five touchdowns, while catching two passes for 110 yards and two more scores.
Braxton Peters was 4-of-8 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns, while Ti’arrius Mosley caught two passes for 70 yards and a touchdown and carried the ball two times for 75 yards and another score.
Defensively, West Morgan was led by Shamarvion Mosley’s 18 tackles and one forced fumble. Ty Jones also had 17 tackles for the Rebels.
West Morgan (3-0, 1-0) travels to Central-Florence for a region game next week.
--
Falkville 58, Sheffield 34: Falkville scored 38 first-half points en route to a high-scoring win in its Class 2A, Region 8 opener on Friday.
Malachi Collett rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries for the Blue Devils, while Denver Comstock added a team-high 127 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown, on 17 carries.
Landon Powers completed 10-of-13 pass attempts for 176 yards, with touchdown tosses to Kole Fitzgerald and Logan Fowler. Fitzgerald finished with seven catches for 111 yards and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Falkville (3-0, 1-0) continues region play next week at home against Tanner.
--
Brewer 21, Ardmore 19: Brewer’s JJ Nicholson recorded a big sack on a fourth down play late in the game to seal a Class 5A, Region 8 win for the Patriots on Friday.
DJ Burney gave the Patriots the lead with a 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. A 38-yard touchdown pass from Cason Oden to Talon Comfort pushed the lead to 14-7 and a 1-yard run by Oden extended the lead to 21-7 in the second half. Ardmore rallied to give itself a shot to win the game late but came up short.
Brewer (2-1, 1-0) hosts East Limestone in region play next week. Ardmore (0-3, 0-1) plays at Lawrence County.
--
Tanner 74, Tharptown 8: Ny’quavius Green rushed for a pair of touchdowns and returned an interception for a score in a blowout win for Tanner on Friday.
Karl Parham tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Skylar Townsend for the Rattlers, while Elinneaus Jackson added two rushing touchdowns. Kian Jackson had a rushing touchdown and Endymion Tyus returned a kickoff for a score.
Darrell Howard returned a fumble for a touchdown, one of nine turnovers (eight interceptions, one fumble) forced by the Tanner defense.
Tanner (1-2, 0-1 in Class 2A, Region 8) continues region play next week at Falkville.
--
Sparkman 21, Austin 18: Austin missed a game-tying field goal attempt at the buzzer in the Class 7A, Region 4 opener for both teams on Friday.
Trailing 14-0 in the third quarter, Austin got a field goal from Hayden Wynn to cut the lead to 14-3 before Sparkman scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 21-3.
The Black Bears scored with nine minutes left to play to trim the Sparkman lead to 21-10 and added another touchdown and a 2-point conversion to put the score at 21-18 with four minutes left in regulation.
The Austin defense held late in the quarter, giving the ball back to the offense with two minutes to play but the missed kick secured the win for the Senators at the horn.
Austin (2-1, 0-1) continues region play at home next week against Florence. Sparkman (3-0, 1-0) travels to Albertville.
• Other games featuring area teams saw Elkmont top Phil Campbell 44-22, Susan Moore over Danville 33-0, Fairview over East Limestone 56-21, Deshler defeat West Limestone 55-14 and Lauderdale County top Clements 59-9
