The Priceville and Brewer girls basketball teams earned area tournament championships Thursday, securing home court advantage for next week’s subregional round in the process.
Priceville defeated St. John Paul II in the Class 4A, Area 13 final, while Brewer defeated host Scottsboro to claim the Class 5A, Area 15 crown.
Teams that advance to the area tournament final automatically advance to sub-regional play. Winners earn the right to host an area runner-up during sub-regional play.
Lindsay Lane’s boys and girls teams, and Tanner’s boys squad, also advanced to area tournament finals with wins Thursday. Area tournaments continue across the area today and will wrap up Saturday.
--
Class 4A, Area 13 girls
--
Priceville 58, St. John Paul II 38: Abigail Garrison gave a monster double-double performance, scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 rebounds as Priceville (20-9) clinched the area championship.
The Bulldogs will host Fayette County in next week’s subregional round. St. John Paul II will travel to Haleyville.
Zoey Benson had 16 points and six rebounds for Priceville, while Jenna Walker finished with seven points and five assists, surpassing the 700-career assist mark in the process.
Hannah Hall led St. John Paul II with 12 points.
--
Class 5A, Area 15 girls
--
Brewer 46, Scottsboro 30: Leisha Steger and Hope West each scored in double figures as the Patriots claimed the area title and home-court advantage for next week’s sub-regional round.
Steger led the Patriots with 13 points, while West scored 10.
Brewer led 11-8 after one quarter and 18-14 at the half.
Carly Bell had a game-high 16 points for Scottsboro.
--
Class 6A, Area 15 girls
--
Muscle Shoals 53, Athens 44: Nahriyah Timmons had 16 points, eight steals, six rebounds and five assists for Athens.
Caroline Bachus had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while Alaina Taylor added six points.
--
Class 6A, Area 14 girls
--
Cullman 46, Hartselle 37: Lillyanna Cartee led Hartselle with eight points.
Maggie McCleskey scored seven points for the Tigers, while Kaitlyn Hogan and Alyssa McMinemon added six points each.
Jaden Winfrey had a game-high 22 points for Cullman. AK Eastman scored 11.
--
Class 1A, Area 15 girls
--
Lindsay Lane 58, Athens Bible School 37: Madelyn Dizon poured in a game-high 26 points for the Lions, who secured a spot in next week’s subregional round.
Audra Putman added 10 points for the Lions, who led 35-18 at the half.
Lindsay Lane will play R.A. Hubbard for the area championship Saturday.
--
Class 2A, Area 16 boys
--
Tanner 47, Colbert County 44: JJ Jones scored 14 points as Tanner advanced to Saturday’s area championship with a close win.
The Rattlers will play Sheffield for the area title and right to host a sub-regional game.
Dashaun McNabb added 11 points for the Rattlers, who led 22-14 at halftime. Skylar Townsend scored nine points.
Dustin Ellis had 14 points for Colbert County.
--
Other scores from area tournaments
--
Class 5A, Area 14 girls: West Point 72, Hamilton 43. West Point wins area championship.
--
Class 5A, Area 16 girls: Madison Academy 53, East Limestone 35. Madison Academy wins area championship.
--
Class 4A, Area 15 girls: Brooks 50, West Limestone 34. Brooks wins area championship.
--
Class 3A, Area 14 boys: Phil Campbell 54, Colbert Heights 53. Phil Campbell wins area championship.
--
Class 3A, Area 14 girls: Phil Campbell 57, East Lawrence 24. Phil Campbell wins area championship.
--
Class 1A, Area 15 boys: Lindsay Lane 87, Athens Bible School 62. Lindsay Lane will play R.A. Hubbard for the area championship Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.