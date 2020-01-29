PRICEVILLE — Freshman Zoey Benson scored 23 points to lead the Priceville Bulldogs to victory Tuesday.
Priceville (17-9) beat Lawrence County (11-12), 65-45. The Bulldogs led 37-22 at halftime.
Benson was followed in scoring by teammates Jenna Walker with 13 and Elizabeth Holbrooks with nine.
Sadie Thompson with 14 points and Lori Logan with 12 led Lawrence County.
Priceville hosts Ardmore on Thursday while Lawrence County hosts Danville.
Cullman girls 55, Hartselle 26: The host Bearcats jumped out to a 17-3 lead after one quarter and were up 28-12 at halftime.
Hartselle is playing without leading scorer Masyn Marchbanks, who is out for the season after suffering a shoulder separation last week. The Tigers had just nine field goals in the game to 21 for Cullman.
Lillyanna Cartee led Hartselle with seven points. Maggie McCleskey had six.
Lindsay Lane girls 52, Colbert Heights 49: Madelyn Dizon’s 3-point field goal with three seconds left gave the Lions the win.
Lindsay Lane (12-15) rallied with a 25-point fourth quarter. Colbert Heights led 29-27 after three quarters.
Dizon had 18 points on six 3s. Lindsay Murr scored 13 and Audra Putnam had 10.
Lindsay Lane travels to Good Hope on Friday.
Decatur Heritage girls 67, Meek 42: Katie Jones had 34 points to keep the Eagles (14-11, 8-0) undefeated in area play. Loryn Miller added 12.
Decatur Heritage travels to Cold Springs on Thursday.
Hatton girls 60, R.A. Hubbard 41: Kailyn Quails scored 15 and Mallory Lane had 10 to lead the Hornets (22-5). Alex Orr scored 20 for the Chiefs. Hatton visits West Morgan on Thursday.
Athens girls 60, Russellville 35: The Golden Eagles (22-3) raced out to a 34-12 halftime lead. Athens was led in scoring by Alaina Taylor with 13 points, Kendra Smith 11 and Caroline Bachus 10.
Athens girls 35, Muscle Shoals 22: The Golden Eagles came out on top in a defensive struggle Monday. Athens led 18-15 at halftime and held Muscle Shoals to just seven points in the second half. Bachus led Athens with 13 points. Nahyriah Timmons had 11. Athens held Muscle Shoals’ leading scorer Sara Puckett to four points.
Clements girls 68, East Lawrence 34: The Colts used eight 3s in the first half to build a 43-24 lead. Emma Lovett scored 12, and Anslee Gordon had 12. Clements (11-16) hosts Wilson on Thursday.
Hazel Green boys 66, Decatur 54: The Red Raiders led by five after three quarters but could not hold on to the lead. Adam Burroughs had 18 points for Decatur. Smith Coon had 12 and Mitchell Terry scored 10. Decatur (10-17) travels to East Limestone on Friday.
Hartselle boys 76, Cullman 71: Brody Peebles scored 34 and Tad Sivley added 16 to lead the Tigers (22-5) past the host Bearcats. Hartselle led 34-31 at halftime. Max Gambrill scored 26 for Cullman.
Decatur Heritage boys 81, Meek 43: Brayden Kyle, who wears No. 24 in honor Kobe Bryant, scored 24 points to lead the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A to victory. Decatur Heritage led 46-21 at halftime.
Joining Kyle in double figures was his brother Jackson with 20 points and Clay Smith with 17. Preston Terry had 10 rebounds and eight assists. Decatur Heritage (18-7, 8-0) hosts Class 7A Bob Jones on Friday.
Lindsay Lane boys 85, Colbert Heights 54: Tommy Murr scored 38 points and passed 5,500 career points in the victory. Teammate Charlie Morrison had 32 points. Lindsay Lane (19-10) travels to Good Hope on Friday.
Lawrence County boys 82, Priceville 57: The Red Devils (21-4) had another big night with four players in double figures. Tayi Strickland led the way with 22 points. Ty Hutto had 17, Malik Strickland 13 and John Humphries 12.
Seth Hood had 21 for Priceville. Chris Thomas added 15.
Lawrence County host Danville on Thursday. Priceville hosts Ardmore.
Hatton boys 67, R.A. Hubbard 62: Jaxon Mitchell scored 19 and Ridge Harrison to lead the Hornets. Hatton led 30-26 at halftime. Top scorers for R.A. Hubbard were Tyrus Johnson with 20 and Keyondrick Cobb with 10.
West Limestone boys 53, Tanner 26: D. Simmons scored 17 and Camryn Williams had 14 to lead the Wildcats (13-10) to victory. Malik Atkins led Tanner (16-6) with 10 points.
Danville boys 64, Elkmont 53: The Hawks hit 11 3s in the win. Wren Cole scored 19 and hit five 3s. KJ Melson scored 16 and hit four 3s. Elkmont got 11 points from Preston Robinson and 10 from Christian Smith.
