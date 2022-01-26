TRINITY — Zoey Benson and Lauren Hames combined to score 49 points in a big 72-45 win for Priceville over West Morgan in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Benson poured in a game-high 29 points for the Bulldogs to go along with seven rebounds. Hames finished with 20 points and five rebounds.
West Morgan started strong, building a 21-13 lead after one quarter. Priceville rallied to take a 29-28 lead into halftime and outscored the Rebels 26-6 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Leslie Hames finished with nine points and five assists for Priceville, and Gracin Potter had eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Breanna Howard (12) and Ansley Terry (11) each scored in double figures for West Morgan.
Priceville (18-4) continues play on Friday at East Limestone.
Decatur Heritage girls 50, Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering: Maddi Morland led Decatur Heritage with eight points and five rebounds in a big win on Tuesday.
Summer Sims finished with seven points for the Eagles, while Elizabeth Wilson scored six.
Brewer girls 57, Danville 40: Brewer got a pair of 20-point performances in a big win over a county rival on Tuesday.
Hope West finished with a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Patriots (7-17), while Chloe Romine added 20 points. Brewer led 24-18 at the half.
Adily Alberti had 13 points for Danville and Alyssa Brooks scored eight.
R.A. Hubbard girls 60, Waterloo 50: Katelyn Cooper led three Hubbard players in double figures with a team-high 19 points on Tuesday.
Armani Thomas had 17 points for the Chiefs, who led 32-29 at halftime. Eva Armstead scored 12 points.
Caroline Lambert had a game-high 21 points for Waterloo and Serenity Sisk had 12.
East Limestone girls 68, Columbia 39: Taylor Farrar, Tyjah Duncan and Riley Carwile each had 13 points for East Limestone on Tuesday.
Molly Thompson finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Indians.
Tanner girls 49, Whitesburg Christian 17: Shauna Fletcher poured in a game-high 15 points in a win for Tanner on Tuesday.
Aubrey Oliver had 13 points for the Rattler (16-4), who led 32-5 at the half. Keyera Jeanes scored 12 points.
Bailey Morrow led Whitesburg Christian with six points.
Lindsay Lane girls 51, Oakwood Adventist Academy 22: Lindsey Murr scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Lindsay Lane on Tuesday.
Kaili Sterling and Alice Morrison each had seven points for the Lions and Madison Carter finished with nine rebounds.
Decatur Heritage boys 78, Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering 30: Brayden Kyle recorded his first career triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, as Decatur Heritage picked up a big win on Tuesday.
Jordan Davis scored a game-high 15 points for the Eagles (13-5), while Brady Wilson added 11 points. Bryant Sparkman and Paxton Tarver had eight points each.
Jamarian Willie had 13 points for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
Danville boys 52, Brewer 42: Kohl Randolph and JoJo Whisenant combined to score 40 points for Danville on Tuesday.
Randolph poured in a game-high 21 for the Hawks, while Whisenant added 19. Danville trailed 26-22 at halftime.
Russell Mahan (15) and Tamerion Watkins (10) each scored in double figures for Brewer (3-18).
Clements boys 55, Elkmont 45: Dylan Patrick scored a game-high 34 points as Clements picked up a win over a county rival on Tuesday.
Brady Moore finished with nine points for the Colts, who led 24-10 at halftime after holding Elkmont scoreless in the first quarter.
Mykell Murrah led Elkmont with 14 points and Jack Thomas scored 12.
Athens Bible School 57 boys, Lindsay Lane 45: Brayden Suggs scored a game-high 15 points in a win for Athens Bible School on Monday.
Luke Davis (14), Walker Brand (13) and Connor Abernathy (11) also scored in double figures for the Trojans, who led 29-25 at the half.
Max Morrison led Lindsay Lane with nine points and Jackson Carter scored seven.
Priceville boys 55, Ardmore 42: Kekey Fletcher had seven points and four assists in a win for Priceville on Monday.
Sammy Holmes had seven points for the Bulldogs (17-5), who led 25-17 at halftime.
