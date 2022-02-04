PRICEVILLE — Leslie Hames led four Priceville players in double figures with 15 points as the Bulldogs picked up a big 69-41 win over Ardmore on Thursday.
Lauren Hames had 14 points for the Bulldogs, while Zoey Benson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Abby Langlois scored 10 points.
Priceville controlled the game from the start, leading 24-10 after one quarter and 42-22 at the half. Ashlyn Mullins had 11 points for Ardmore.
Priceville (20-6) opens play in the area tournament against Westminster Christian on Tuesday at St. John Paul II.
--
Brewer girls 47, Brindlee Mountain 41: Hope West had 22 points and six rebounds for Brewer on Thursday.
Chloe Romine added nine points for the Patriots (10-18), who rallied from a 26-18 halftime deficit to get the win. Lilly Yancy scored seven points.
Chantley Kirkland had 16 points for Brindlee Mountain.
--
Falkville girls 60, Vinemont 54: Abbey Grace Tomlin had 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead Falkville past Vinemont on Thursday.
Elli Lorance had 11 points for the Blue Devils (14-14), who led 29-27 at the half. Ellie Cate Hill finished with 10 points, nine steals and seven rebounds.
Whitney Quick (17), Raylee Quick (12) and Reagan Robinson (11) each scored in double figures for Vinemont.
--
Lexington girls 50, Clements 40: Shakarri Bailey had 12 points to lead Clements on Thursday.
Jadyn McElyea had 11 points for the Colts, while Taylor Farrar and Jenny Trent added seven points each.
Audrey Stults scored a game-high 24 points for Lexington. Morgan Begley finished with 15 points for the Golden Bears.
--
Priceville boys 77, Ardmore 32: Priceville celebrated Senior Night in a big way on Thursday, knocking down 12 3-pointers in a runaway win over Ardmore.
Priceville led 29-12 at the half before hitting 10 3-pointers in a 48-point offensive outburst in the second half.
Josh Greenhill led the Bulldogs (21-7) with 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Chris Thomas finished with 10 points, while Jake Langlois and Xander Gaines added eight points each.
Maddox Dorning had a game-high 17 points for Ardmore.
--
Danville boys 60, Hatton 38: Witten Morgan and Kohl Randolph each scored 13 points as Danville rolled past Hatton on Thursday.
JoJo Whisenant added 11 points, three assists and three steals for the Hawks, who led 33-17 at halftime.
Weston Burney led Hatton with 10 points and Tasean Love scored eight.
--
Tanner boys 67, Lindsay Lane 35: Skylar Townsend and Trevor Keenum each scored in double figures for Tanner on Thursday.
Townsend led the Rattlers with 15 points and Keenum scored 12. Tanner led 38-11 at the half.
Roderick Watkins had 12 points for Lindsay Lane and Demond Cook scored 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.