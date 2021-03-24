HUNTSVILLE — Priceville scored five times over its final two at-bats to erase a 3-1 deficit and pick up a 6-5 win over Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead before Westminster rallied to tie the game at 4-4 heading into the final inning. Priceville scored two more runs in the seventh and held off another Westminster rally to secure the win.
Mason Mann doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs for Priceville. Wyatt Hurt and Dylan Johnson each had two hits.
Hurt picked up the win in relief of Johnson, allowing one earned run on four hits in two innings of work.
Elkmont 12-13, Clements 1-11: Clay Looney homered and drove in two runs as Elkmont picked up a big win over a county rival in Game 1.
Shane Boger drove in a pair of runs for the Red Devils and Mykell Murrah had two hits and one RBI.
Murrah pitched two winnings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out five.
Jacob Peebles had a hit and one RBI for Clements. Brady Moore had a pair of hits and Dawson Downs had one single.
Jack Thomas led Elkmont with three hits and three RBIs in Game 2. Chance Pepper had three hits and two RBIs. Murrah pitched four innings to earn the win, striking out six.
Moore had two hits and two RBIs for Clements. Downs had three hits and one RBI and Jamie Gatlin drove in a run with two hits.
Huntsville 12, Austin 1: Giovanni Johnson drove in Austin’s lone run as the Black Bears were held to three hits on Tuesday.
Cameron Bracken tripled for Austin and Easton Palmer added a single.
Cooper Williamson homered and drove in four runs for Huntsville. Alexander Cheng and Tyler Corning each had two RBIs.
Softball
Athens 17, Columbia 2: Brynn South, Morgan Stiles and Haley Waggoner each homered for Athens as the Golden Eagles cruised past Columbia in area play.
South finished with a game-high three RBIs for Athens. Mazie Swann and Lilli Cain each had three hits and two RBIs and Andreya Harris added a hit and two RBIs.
Brenin Ezell pitched for innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
Hatton 9, Lauderdale County 5: Kailyn Quails hit and grand slam and Chloe Gargis added three hits and three RBIs for the Hornets.
Mallie Yarbrough had two hits and one RBI for Hatton, while Dagen Brown and Ashlyn Potter added two hits each. Bradyn Mitchell pitched for innings to earn the win, allowing one unearned run while striking out four.
Decatur Heritage 15, Westminster Christian 5: Brianna Tyson had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs to lead the Decatur Heritage offense.
Ellie Metzgar had two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles and Emily Hubbard had a hit and three RBIs. Brooklyn Palmer drove in a pair of runs.
Marissa Adams pitched an inning of relief to earn the win.
Priceville 10, West Limestone 8: Priceville used the long ball on Tuesday, homering three times in a close win.
Bentley Black, Jenna Walker and Reagan Walter each homered for the Bulldogs. Walker finished with three hits and five RBIs, while Black and Walter each had two hits and one RBI. Allie Denson had two hits and drove in two runs.
Steffani Schrader pitched all seven innings for the win. She had five strikeouts and allowed one walk.
Soccer
Decatur girls 10, Arab 0: Bonnie Frost led Decatur with five goals.
Leah South scored three times and Sy’Terius Nickerson added one goal. Decatur’s scoring was rounded out by an own goal by the Arab defense.
Kacey Powell was in goal for the shutout for the Red Raiders, who will play Cullman in an area match today.
West Morgan girls 10, Lawrence County 1: Brandy Hernandez scored five goals as West Morgan rolled past Lawrence County in a Class 4A-5A, Area 14 match.
Mari Julia Delgado had two goals and three assists for the Rebels, while Angela Meza, Brizeida Hernandez and Xiomara Solis added one goal each. Diana Romero recorded five saves.
West Morgan (3-5, 3-0) plays at Russellville on Friday.
West Morgan boys 10, Lawrence County 0: Eduardo Fuentes led West Morgan with three goals.
Omar Ascension, Edward Morales and Joseph Delgado each had two goals for the Rebels, and John Mendez scored once. Angel Romero and Julio Jimenez combined for eight saves in goal.
Tennis
Decatur sweeps Decatur Heritage: The Decatur girls and boys each came away with big victories over Decatur Heritage on Monday, with the girls sweeping the Eagles 9-0 and the boys winning 7-2.
Anna Harbin (10-1), Dawson Fite (10-0), Abby Glover (10-2), Emma Tapscott (10-0), Vivi Blakely (10-0) and Sophie Thorn (10-0) each won singles matches for the girls. Pairs of Harbin-Glover (10-2), Fite-Tapscott (10-0) and Blakely-Mary Bibb Pylant (10-0) won doubles matches to close out the sweep.
For the boys, Brady Mann (10-6), Hudson Hatfield (10-2), Owen Amazan (10-2), Sawyer Terry (10-3) and Owen Christopher (10-0) each won singles matches. Mann-Hatfield (10-2) and Terry-Christopher rounded out the victory with wins in doubles play.
