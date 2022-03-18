SOMERVILLE — Four Priceville batters recorded multiple hits as the Bulldogs rolled past Brewer 23-3 in high school baseball on Thursday.
Priceville scored nine runs in the first inning to essentially put the game out of reach. The Bulldogs added seven in the second, four in the third and three more in the fourth before Brewer plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Wes Walker doubled, singled and drove in four runs for Priceville. Thomas Kerby had three hits and three RBIs and Jackson Prickett added three hits and two RBIs.
Zack Chaney had two hits, including a double, and one RBI and Xander Gaines homered and drove in three runs.
Colman Gann pitched four innings for the win, giving up three runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Eli Matkin had two hits and one RBI for Brewer.
--
Hartselle 13, Muscle Shoals 0: Caleb Pittman was nearly unhittable for Hartselle, giving up just a pair of singles over five innings while striking out 12.
Eli Tidwell had a hit and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Jo Williamson and Coleman Mizell added a hit and two RBIs each. Greyson Howard doubled, singled and drove in one run.
--
Hatton 15, Rogers 6: Will Steadman had two hits and four RBIs for Hatton.
Alex Brackin had two hits and three RBIs for the Hornets, while Micah Harville added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Nate Latham had two hits and drove in one run.
Braden Stafford pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing one run on three hits.
--
Lindsay Lane 6, Lexington 3: AJ Davis homered and drove in a pair of runs for Lindsay Lane.
Seth Mitchell had a pair of hits for the Lions, while Sam Hogue and Max Morrison added one RBI each.
Ben Frasier pitched all seven innings to earn the win. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
--
West Limestone 17, Ardmore 6: Cooper Phillips led West Limestone with three hits and three RBIs.
Ian Burroughs and Landon Navas had one hit and three RBIs each for the Wildcats, while Braxton Griffin added two hits and two RBIs. West Owens drove in a pair of runs and pitched 2 2/3 innings to pick up the win.
Carter Smith had three hits and one RBI for Ardmore.
--
Cullman 2, Decatur 1: Ellis Dickman drove in Decatur’s lone run against rival Cullman on Thursday.
Davis Roberts had a pair of hits for the Red Raiders, and Trey Ayers pitched five strong innings, giving up just one earned run while striking out six.
Kaleb Heatherly had two hits and an RBI for Cullman.
--
Cullman 5, Decatur 4: Roberts and Lawson Stricklin had one hit and one RBI each for Decatur in the second game of a doubleheader.
Dickman drove in a run for the Red Raiders, while Ayers and Bradin Dupper added one hit each.
Hayden Stancil homered and drove in three runs for Cullman.
--
Lauderdale County 13, Elkmont 1: Mykell Murrah had a hit and one RBI for Elkmont.
Chance Pepper, Ty Roberts and Bryson Miller added one hit each for the Red Devils.
--
Colbert Heights 12, Clements 5: Brady Moore had a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Clements.
Trey Robinson led Colbert Heights with four hits and four RBIs.
--
Softball
--
Hartselle 11, Muscle Shoals 1: Blayne Godfrey pitched a complete game, allowing just one run with 12 strikeouts, and hit a home run to lead Hartselle on Thursday.
Godfrey finished with three RBIs for the Tigers, while Karsi Lentz added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Larissa Preuitt homered and drove in three runs and Emily Hall had one hit and two RBIs.
--
West Morgan 6, West Limestone 4: Karly Terry led West Morgan with four hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Abby Lindsey had three hits and one RBI for the Rebels and Kylei Russell had a hit and one RBI.
Lindsey pitched seven innings for the win, allowing three earned runs while striking out nine.
--
Central-Phenix City 9, Hatton 2: Kailyn Quails doubled, singled and drove in one run for Hatton.
Chloe Gargis had a double and one RBI for the Hornets and Bradyn Mitchell had two hits.
--
East Lawrence 14, Vinemont 1: Camryn Langley had two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs for East Lawrence.
Callie Pittman doubled and drove in three runs, while Kaleigh Powers added two hits and two RBIs. Brooklyn Letson drove in two runs and pitched three innings for the win, allowing just one unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts.
--
Priceville 8, Clements 1: Skylar McElroy had three hits and an RBI to lead Priceville.
Allie Denson had two hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Wrozlie Barnett added a homer and two RBIs. Kelsey Green had a hit and two RBIs and Katee King had two hits and one RBI.
Kylie Hendrix allowed one unearned run on two hits over five innings to pick up the win.
--
Brewer 17, East Limestone 2: Brie Voss homered, doubled, singled twice and drove in six runs in a big win for Brewer.
Breia Rusk had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and four RBIs for the Patriots, while Bronwyn Borden added two hits and two RBIs. Alisha Knighten had two hits and one RBI and Marlee Jones doubled and drove in a pair of runs.
Borden pitched four innings for the win, giving up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Molly Thompson doubled and drove in a run for East Limestone.
--
Falkville 22, Tanner 4: Falkville pounded out 16 hits, including three homers, in a big win Thursday.
Elli Lorance had four hits, including a home run, and six RBIs to lead the Blue Devils, while Addy Walker added two hits and four RBIs. Brooklyn Owens homered and drove in three runs and Allie Smith had two hits and two RBIs.
Owens pitched three innings for the win.
Alexis Reynolds doubled and drove in a run for Tanner.
--
Ardmore 11, Elkmont 1: Elizabeth Riley had a pair of hits, one a home run, and four RBIs for Ardmore.
Sydney Sanders had three hits and one RBI for the Tigers, while Brooke Phillips added two hits and two RBIs. Ella Singletary pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with three strikeouts.
Abbie Broadway had one hit and one RBI for Elkmont.
--
Athens Bible School 13, Decatur Heritage 0: Cana Vining tossed a no-hitter for Athens Bible on Thursday, striking out 10 over five innings.
Vining’s only miscue came in the form of a hit batter, and she needed only 76 pitches to pick up the win.
Offensively, Vining led the Trojans with three hits and three RBIs. Claire Holt and Kara Thomas had two hits and one RBI each and Kaylee Carter had a hit and drove in two runs.
--
West Point 11, Lawrence County 0: Audrey Sandlin and Anna Clare Hutto singled for Lawrence County’s only hits of the game.
Braelee Quinn had a pair of hits and four RBIs to lead West Point.
--
Soccer
--
Priceville girls 2, West Morgan 1: Anna Katherine Hopkins scored a pair of goals to lead Priceville on Thursday.
Tori Staats had six saves for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-1-1 with the win.
