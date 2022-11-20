PRICEVILLE — Saturday was a good day for Morgan County basketball teams at the Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic, as host Priceville, West Morgan and Brewer all picked up wins on the tournament’s opening day.
Tournament play continues Monday and Tuesday, with six junior varsity and varsity games scheduled for play each day.
Priceville boys 47, Rogers 38: Cole Lindeman led the host Bulldogs with a game-high 17 points and five rebounds.
Sammy Holmes had 11 points for Priceville, while Jake Langlois added six points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Malachi Davis had 16 points and eight rebounds for Rogers.
West Morgan boys 64, West Limestone 39: Carson Muse nearly matched West Limestone on his own, pouring in a game-high 33 points to lead the Rebels.
Muse took control of the game early, scoring 17 points in the first half as West Morgan built a 31-17 halftime lead. Jalen Fletcher scored 10 points for the Rebels, while Byron Parrish added nine.
Colin Patterson had 10 points for West Limestone.
Monday’s varsity games are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and include Randolph-Danville, Priceville-John Carroll Catholic and West Limestone-Brewer.
Brewer boys 64, Randolph 49: Brewer used a balanced offensive attack to pick up the win, led by Austyn Holmes’ game-high 16 points.
Jackson Dunn and Mac Shadden had 14 points each for the Patriots (2-2), who led 33-18 at the half. Kade George scored 10 points.
Brayden Fogarty and Theo Reischauer had 10 points each for Randolph.
Decatur boys 64, Lawrence County boys 48: Isaiah Slaughter led Decatur with a game-high 24 points in a win on Friday.
Ellis Dickman added 15 points for the Red Raiders, who led 24-15 at halftime.
Connor Southern had 16 points to lead Lawrence County. Zander Keepers, Braylon Dame and Wiley Bowling added 10 points each.
Hartselle girls 63, West Limestone 27: Gracie Hill led three Hartselle players in double figures with 16 points as the Tigers picked up a win on Saturday.
Anna Burroughs had 15 points for Hartselle, which led 30-17 at the half. Karleigh Shipley scored 10.
Kamey Kennemer led West Limestone with a game-high 17 points. Carlie Belle Winter scored eight.
East Limestone girls 55, Daphne 42: Taylor Farrar led East Limestone with 15 points in a win on Saturday.
Shauna Fletcher had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Indians and Niya Witherspoon scored 14 points.
La’merrica Johnson scored a game-high 18 points for Daphne.
Falkville girls 55, Lindsay Lane 19: Ellie Cate Hill and Kaitlyn Bullard combined to score 35 points as Falkville rolled past visiting Lindsay Lane on Friday.
Hill finished with a game-high 22 points, who led 32-10 at the half. Bullard had 11 points, while Ivy Gilstrap and Kenya Roberson added five points each.
Lindsey Murr led Lindsay Lane with 10 points.
Lawrence County girls 63, Decatur 31: Savannah Williams led Lawrence County with 15 points in a big win on Friday. Jaala Hawkins added 12 points for the Red Devils.
Amiah Jackson (13) and Jenny Mitchell (12) each scored in double figures for Decatur.
West Morgan girls 35, Brewer 32: Ansley Terry scored a team-high nine points for West Morgan on Friday.
Brandy Hernandez and Shaylee Terry had eight points each for the Rebels, who led 21-20 at halftime.
Chloe Romine had a game-high 16 points in the loss for Brewer.
--
West Limestone girls 63, Brooks 16: Bella Birdsong poured in a game-high 18 points as West Limestone picked up a big win on Friday.
Kamey Kennemer added 12 points for the Wildcats (3-1), who held Brooks scoreless in the second quarter while building a 44-3 halftime lead.
--
East Lawrence girls 41, Vinemont 39: Jordyn Beck (12) and Teryhn Taylor (10) each scored in double figures for East Lawrence on Friday.
Jazzlyn Stevenson added eight points for the Eagles, who rallied from a 21-21 halftime tie to get the victory.
Reagan Robinson had a game-high 17 points for Vinemont.
--
West Morgan boys 47, Brewer 30: Carson Muse scored 26 points to lead West Morgan past county foe Brewer on Friday.
Byron Parrish added eight points for the Rebels, who led 21-16 at the half.
Jackson Dunn led all Brewer players with 11 points.
--
East Limestone girls 50, Athens 37: Shauna Fletcher had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead East Limestone on Thursday.
Taylor Farrar had 11 points and six rebounds for the Indians. Sam Townsend led Athens with 11 points.
--
Falkville girls 62, St. Bernard 20: Hill led three Falkville players in double figures with a game-high 24 points on Thursday.
Abbey Grace Tomlin had 12 points for the Blue Devils, while Liza Wallace added 12.
