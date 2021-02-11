COURTLAND — R.A. Hubbard advanced to the championship game of the Class 1A, Area 16 boys basketball tournament with a 43-25 win over Shoals Christian on Wednesday night.
The Chiefs will play the winner of the tournament’s other semifinal between Covenant Christian and Waterloo at home on Saturday.
In Class 6A, Area 16 play, Madison Academy’s boys brought Athens’ season to an end with a 51-40 defeat in semifinal play. The Mustangs will play Hazel Green for the area championship on Saturday.
In Class 5A, Area 16 play, the East Limestone boys fell to Mae Jemison 63-43, and Ardmore lost to Lee-Huntsville.
Priceville’s boys season also came to an end with a 71-43 loss to top-seeded Westminster Christian in the opening round of the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament.
--
Soccer
--
Austin girls 4, Hazel Green 0: Jayla Gillespie scored two goals for the Black Bears in a win over Hazel Green on Tuesday.
Kayla Winn had one goal and a pair of assists, while Hannah Winkler added one goal and one assist. Amelia Brown also had an assist and Hala Parker finished with six saves.
--
Florence boys 6, Decatur 2: Julie Cerda scored on a penalty kick and Gavino Pascual added a second-half goal as Decatur dropped a physical match to Class 7A Florence on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders travel to Grissom on Friday.
--
Tennis
--
Florence sweeps Austin: Florence picked up a pair of wins over Austin in Tennis on Tuesday, with the boys and girls sweeping each match 9-0.
