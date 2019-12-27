TUSCUMBIA — Montoya Kellogg, Trenton Hampton and Tyrus Johnson turned in big performances as R.A. Hubbard picked up a pair of wins at the Helen Keller Hospital Bracy Invitational at Deshler on Thursday.
Hubbard rallied from a large second-half deficit to defeat Central-Florence 59-58 in the opening game and closed the day with a 67-61 win over Lauderdale County.
The Chiefs will play in the tournament semifinals tonight at 7.
Central controlled the first game early, leading 10-9 after one quarter and 33-16 at halftime. Central pushed the lead to 20 points midway through the third quarter before Hubbard’s full-court press defense began forcing turnovers.
The Chiefs outscored Central 43-25 over the final two quarters to secure the win.
Kellogg led Hubbard with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Hampton had 13 points.
Against Lauderdale County, four Chiefs scored in double figures.
Johnson had 16 points and seven rebounds, while Kellogg and Hampton added 12 points each.
Todd Perkins scores 10 and Domiryck Steward had eight assists.
Winston County Christmas Classic
East Lawrence girls 54, Winston County 42: Makayla Goode’s triple-double effort propelled East Lawrence past the host team.
Goode finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks for the Eagles, who trailed 26-20 at the half.
Devora Izquierdo had 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals for Lawrence County, while Alexandria Jackson added 11 points.
Mackenzie Blackwood led Winston County with 16 points.
Clements girls 49, Carbon Hill 41: The Colts (8-9) surpassed last season’s win total of seven with the victory.
Clements, which led 26-24 at halftime, was led by Anslee Gordon with 14 points and Jenny Trent with 11. The Colts continue tournament play today at 3 p.m. vs. Haleyville.
West Point Christmas Tournament
Danville boys 59, Cold Springs 49: KJ Melson poured in a game-high 30 points for Danville.
Kohl Randolph had 13 points for the Hawks, and Wren Cole added seven points and three rebounds.
The game was tied 27-27 at the half.
Adam Hill had 13 points to lead Cold Springs.
Hayden boys 75, Brewer 72: Three players scored in double figures for Brewer.
Matt Kempson the Patriots with 18 points, while Connor Hall added 17. Mann McLemore scored 11.
Carson Rickels had a game-high 19 for Hayden.
• In other local action, Arab defeated Decatur 77-55 in boys action at the First Bank Shootout in Rainsville.
