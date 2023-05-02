Six area softball teams advanced to next week’s regional tournament as postseason play got underway across the state with area tournaments.
Area tournament winners and runners-up advance to regional play. The top two teams from each of the four regional tournament sites advance to the state tournament in their respective classifications.
Hatton captured the Class 2A, Area 16 championship on Monday, the program’s sixth straight, with a pair of wins over Lexington. Ardmore (5A), Brewer (5A), West Limestone (4A), Lindsay Lane (2A) and Athens Bible School (1A) all advanced to the championship games of their respective tournaments with at least one win Monday.
Area tournaments continue Tuesday and run through Friday.
--
Class 5A, Area 15
--
Brewer 10, Arab 0: Brewer scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to advance to Tuesday’s area championship and next week’s regional tournament.
Brewer’s walk-off win capped a no-hitter for Bronwyn Borden, who pitched six innings, striking out 15 of 19 batters faced.
Gracie Lawrence had two singles and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Breia Rusk and Keylyn Stapler added two hits and two RBIs each. Abby Summerford and Marlee Jones had two hits and one RBI each.
Brewer will face the winner of an elimination game between Arab and East Limestone in Tuesday’s championship game.
--
Arab 12, East Limestone 2: Arab opened tournament play with a big win over East Limestone, dropping the Indians into elimination play.
--
Class 5A, Area 16
--
Ardmore 10, Russellville 0: Ella Singletary pitched a six-inning shutout to lead Ardmore into Tuesday’s championship game and next week’s regional tournament.
Ardmore will face the winner of the loser’s bracket final, a rematch between Russellville and Lawrence County.
Singletary allowed just four hits on Monday, striking out seven while issuing two walks. Ellie Riley had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Sara Sanders added one hit and two RBIs. AG King had three hits.
--
Russellville 12, Lawrence County 5: Addison Plaxco had two hits and two RBIs as Lawrence County dropped its tournament opener.
McKenzie Hyche had three hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Ada Grace Calhoun added two hits and one RBI. AB McKay had one hit and one RBI.
Lawrence County will play the loser of Russellville-Ardmore in an elimination game.
--
Class 4A, Area 15
--
West Limestone 16, Randolph 0: Addie Wallace homered twice, doubled and drove in six runs as West Limestone cruised in its area tournament opener.
JuliAnn Kyle had two hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Ashlyn Smith added two hits and two RBIs. Bevin Gant singled and drove in two runs. JuliAnn Kyle pitched three shutout innings for the win, allowing one hit while striking out seven.
--
West Limestone 14, Westminster Christian 0: Lilly Bethune hit three home runs and drove in six runs as West Limestone rolled into Tuesday’s area championship game and next week’s regional tournament.
Wallace had three hits, including two homers, and four RBIs, while Gant and Lilee Legg added two hits and one RBI each. Katie Lyn Kyle pitched five one-hit innings to earn the win, striking out 14 while walking three.
--
Class 3A, Area 15
--
Elkmont 5, Danville 3: Savannah Williams had a home run and two RBIs for Elkmont. Tylee Thomas had one hit and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Mary Joyce Woodfin added one RBI.
Abbie Broadway pitched seven innings for the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out 15.
Kirstyn Robinson had one hit and one RBI for Danville.
--
Madison Academy 3, Elkmont 1: Williams homered, singled and drove in a run as Elkmont dropped into the loser’s bracket final with a loss. The Red Devils will face Danville in Tuesday’s loser’s bracket final.
--
Danville 15, Brindlee Mountain 0: Hannah Tillman pitched four shutout innings to keep Danville’s postseason run alive, allowing just two hits while striking out nine.
Aubrey Reed went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Hawks, while Isabella Guest added three hits and one RBI. Tillman tripled twice and drove in two runs and Ella Kate Tidwell had two hits and two RBIs.
--
Class 2A, Area 14
--
Lindsay Lane 2, Falkville 1: Allison Bates pitched seven innings to propel Lindsay Lane into Tuesday’s championship game and next week’s regional tournament.
Katelyn Davis and Grace Waltman had one hit and one RBI each for the Lions, while Lydia Carter and Kate Davis added one hit each.
--
Falkville 16, Tanner 1: Falkville opened the area tournament with a big win over Tanner.
--
Class 2A, Area 16
--
Hatton 11, Lexington 0: Brianna Oliver and Bradyn Mitchell combined to toss a five-hit shutout as Hatton won the area championship in a six-inning game on Monday.
Oliver started the game pitched five innings, allowing four hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Mitchell worked the final inning, allowing one hit and one walk with a pair of strikeouts.
Mitchell homered, singled and drove in three runs to lead Hatton’s offense, while Mallie Yarbrough added two doubles and three RBIs. Kailyn Quails doubled twice and drove in two runs and Olive hit a solo homer.
--
Hatton 11, Lexington 0: Mitchell and Savannah Stillwell combined on a no-hitter as Hatton rolled past Lexington and into the area championship game.
Mitchell got the start and worked four innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four. Stillwell pitched the fifth inning, striking out one.
Mitchell had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs to lead the Hatton offense, while Yarbrough added a home run and two RBIs.
--
Class 1A, Area 14
--
Athens Bible School 5, Meek 1: Cana Vining pitched seven strong innings to lead Athens Bible into Tuesday’s area championship game and secure a spot in next week’s regional tournament.
Vining allowed just one run on five hits while striking out 11 for the Trojans, throwing 70 of 95 pitches for strikes. Addyson Butler had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBIs and Claire Holt had a pair of hits and drove in two runs.
--
Athens Bible School 17, Decatur Heritage 2: Butler homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Athens Bible in the tournament opener.
Vining and Kaylee Carter had two hits and two RBIs each for the Trojans, while Brooke Blakely added two RBIs. Holt pitched all four innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with six strikeouts.
Ella Olive had one hit and one RBI for Decatur Heritage.
--
Decatur Heritage 17, Addison 7: Allie Tidwell went 4-for-5 with a triple and five RBIs as Decatur Heritage avoided elimination with a big win in the loser’s bracket. Decatur Heritage will play Meek in an elimination semifinal Tuesday.
Lenox Scott had three hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Cami Harris added a hit and two RBIs. Bri Tyson and Olive had two hits and one RBI each. Tyson pitched six innings for the win, striking out three.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.