LESTER — Tuesday night’s Limestone County Tournament games played out very similarly, with Tanner’s boys and girls squads winning close games to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.
Tanner’s boys beat Clements 54-52, while the girls picked up a 37-32 win over Elkmont. The Rattlers led each game by one point at halftime.
With the win, the boys advance to play Elkmont on Friday night at 7:15 p.m. The girls will face host West Limestone at 5:45 p.m.
JJ Jones led the way for the Tanner boys, pouring in a game-high 26 points. Malik Atkins added 12 points for the Rattlers, who led 25-24 at the half.
JT Farrar had 23 points for Clements, and Dylan Patrick scored 16.
Miracle Scott paced the Tanner girls with 11 points. Amiya Redus had nine points.
Tanner led 15-14 at halftime.
Emeril Hand scored a game-high 13 points for Elkmont.
Bob Jones girls 35, Decatur Heritage 30: Katie Jones scored a game-high 20 points as Decatur Heritage dropped a low-scoring game at Class 7A Bob Jones.
Bob Jones led 11-7 after one quarter and 13-9 at halftime.
Loryn Miller had three points and three assists for Decatur Heritage, while Ellie Metzgar added three points and two rebounds.
Daigeona Guinn led Bob Jones with 14 points. Sydney Rasberry scored nine.
Decatur Heritage (13-10, 7-0) hosts Hatton on Friday for Senior Night. Heritage’s senior players will be recognized between the girls and boys games.
Bob Jones boys 57, Decatur Heritage 51: Jordan Burks flirted with a double-double, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds for Decatur Heritage.
Brayden Kyle had nine points and four rebounds for the Eagles (15-7) and Preston Terry scored eight points.
Jalen Meyers (22) and Tyrell Morgan (11) each scored in double figures for Class 7A Bob Jones, which led 20-17 at the half.
