FLORENCE — Two local cross-country teams claimed titles at the Warriors Invitational on Saturday, with Tanner winning the Class 1A-3A boys race and Hatton winning the Class 1A-3A girls race.
Athens Bible School's Nicholas Ulrich won the boys 1A-3A individual race with a time of 17:23.06. Hatton's Carson Graves (18:10.51) finished third and teammate Jairo Lopez (18:24.19) finished fourth.
Tanner's top individual finishers were Richard Rosas (19:08.01 for eighth) and Gonzalo Rubio (19:09.56 for ninth). East Lawrence's Peyton Davenport clocked a 19:56.51, good for 13th place.
East Lawrence and Athens Bible School finished third and fourth, respectively.
In the 1A-3A girls race, Hatton placed runners in fourth through seventh places to secure the win. Ally Amerson (22:18.38), Alondra Aranda (22:42.19), Neidyn Lopez (23:00.38) and Mattie Graves (23:35.99) were top performers for the Hornets.
Athens Bible School's Jessie Green finished ninth with a time of 24:36.16. The Trojans finished in fourth place.
Ethan Navas (20:29.54) and Chailey Adams (28:16.65) were top finishers for West Limestone in the 4A-7A boys and girls races.
Danville finishes runner-up
The Hawks volleyball team defeated Fairview (25-23, 25-19), Central-Florence (24-26, 25-13, 16-14), Brooks (25-19, 25-20), Deshler (25-23, 25-21) and Addison (25-22, 25-14) before falling to Montgomery Academy (25-17, 25-16) in the tournament final. Danville hosted the tournament.
Madison Cartee led the Hawks offensively, finishing the day with 38 kills.
Against Fairview, Madalyn Holladay had seven kills, and Savanah Free had 23 assists and eight digs.
Free had 20 assists, eight digs, four aces and a block against Central, while Melissa Pike added four kills and seven digs.
Holladay finished with four kills and three digs against Brooks and Free had 23 assists and seven digs.
Holladay (nine kills, five digs) and Free (20 assists and 11 digs) were also solid against Deshler. Grace Cobb had six kills, one ace, one dig and a block against Addison.
In the finals, Holladay finished with seven kills, seven digs and a pair of blocks. Cartee had four kills, four blocks and two digs and Free had 18 assists and 14 digs.
Danville (30-19) hosts West Morgan on Tuesday.
West Morgan goes 1-3
The Rebels lost to Addison (25-14, 25-14) and beat Deshler (16-25, 25-22, 15-10) in pool play. In bracket play, West Morgan dropped matches to Muscle Shoals (20-5, 25-21, 15-9) and Deshler (26-24, 25-21).
Morgan Moseley led West Morgan with 29 kills. Michaela Henson had 28 kills, while Chasity Jenkins added 40 assists. Katelyn McCulloch had 35 digs.
West Morgan (19-15) plays at Danville on Tuesday.
Austin finishes 1-4
Playing in Danville, the Black Bears dropped matches to Central-Florence (25-14, 25-21) and Addison (25-13, 25-9) before beating Brooks (25-19, 25-22) in pool play.
Austin lost to Addison (25-9, 25-23) and Deshler (24-26, 25-16, 16-14) in elimination play.
LaKerria Frye led Austin with 19 kills, 12 blocks and eight aces. Katie Davis had 24 kills, while Lawrence Hayes added 49 digs. Adley Hubbard (60 assists), Jada Burks (11 blocks) and Lexey Carver (33 digs, eight aces) also played well for Austin.
The Black Bears play at Hartselle on Thursday.
Lawrence County to semifinals
Lawrence County advanced to the semifinals of the Boaz Invitational before falling to Spanish Fort (25-13, 25-21).
In pool play, the Red Devils defeated Priceville (25-23, 25-15) and Sylvania (25-13, 25-19) before falling to Albertville (25-22, 26-24). Lawrence County defeated Gardendale 25-16, 26-24 in the opening round of tournament play before losing to Spanish Fort.
Lexi Heidt had 15 kills, 15 digs and three aces for Lawrence County. Anna Clare Hutto had 62 assists, 18 digs, 13 kills and six aces and Sami Parker added 35 digs and nine aces.
Raven Johnson had eight kills and 11 blocks.
Lawrence County (30-11) wraps up area play on Tuesday at West Point.
