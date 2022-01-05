TANNER — Shauna Fletcher poured in a game-high 22 points as Tanner picked up a 54-38 win over county foe Clements in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Tanner controlled the game from the tip, leading 12-5 after one quarter and 29-13 at the half.
Keyera Jeanes and Aubrey Oliver each added 11 points for the Rattlers and Breona Bivens scored eight points.
Jenny Trent led Clements with 12 points. Emma Lovett and Aubre Turner each added eight points.
West Limestone girls 54, Elkmont 47: Kamey Kennemer and Carlie Belle Winter combined to score 36 points for West Limestone on Tuesday.
Kennemer led the Wildcats (12-8) with a game-high 19 points, while Winter finished with 17. The game was tied 24-24 at the half.
Thea Hamlin had 10 points for Elkmont (15-7). Morgan Morris and Ella Beddingfield had nine points each.
R.A. Hubbard girls 59, Sheffield 25: Eva Armstead nearly matched Sheffield on her own Tuesday, finishing with a game-high 22 points for R.A. Hubbard.
Katelyn Cooper added 17 points for the Chiefs, who led 30-12 at halftime. Ashlyn Harris had nine points.
Tamari Richardson had 13 points for Sheffield.
Winston County girls 52, Falkville 44: Ellie Cate Hill led Falkville with 13 points and six rebounds on Tuesday.
Elli Lorance added 13 points for the Blue Devils (8-10), while Abbey Grace Tomlin finished with seven points and six rebounds.
Makayla Lindsey had a game-high 18 points for Winston County, and Abbie Hood scored 14.
Scottsboro girls 47, Brewer 35: Hope West had a game-high 21 points and five rebounds in a loss for Brewer on Tuesday.
Chloe Romine added seven points for the Patriots, who trailed 21-17 at the half.
Jadaya Edmonson (13) and Audrey Holland (12) each scored in double figures for Scottsboro.
Madison County girls 44, Decatur Heritage 41: Bri Tyson had 14 points for Decatur Heritage against Class 4A Madison County.
Alex Jackson added nine points and six assists for the Eagles, who led 21-18 at halftime.
Hartselle girls 60, Columbia 29: Masyn Marchbanks led three Hartselle players in double figures with a game-high 18 points in a win on Monday.
Karleigh Shipley had 12 points for the Tigers and Gracie Hill scored 10.
Bella Darji had 10 points to lead Columbia.
Decatur Heritage boys 91, Madison County 56: Brayden Kyle had 30 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals as Decatur Heritage rolled past Madison County on Tuesday.
Jordan Davis had 19 points for the Eagles, while Bo Solley added 15 points. Brady Wilson finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Rayland Woods (20) and Brannigan Gamble (14) scored in double figures for Madison County.
Decatur Heritage continues play on Thursday at Lindsay Lane.
Falkville boys 68, Winston County 55: Dawson Norwood had 19 points to lead Falkville on Tuesday.
Avery Miller scored 13 for the Blue Devils and Joshua Bradford scored 11.
Saige Blanton had 18 points for Winston County.
Priceville boys 54, West Point 43: Priceville rallied from a 29-22 halftime deficit to pick up a win on Monday.
A Cole Lindeman 3-pointer trimmed West Point’s advantage to 38-35 heading into the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs dominated the final eight minutes to secure the victory.
Chris Thomas had a game-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds for Priceville. Lindeman finished with 13 points, while Jake Langlois added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Elijah Hopkins had six points, 10 assists and five steals.
Andrew Lynn and Jay Lamar each had 14 points for West Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.