TRINITY — Wyatt Tomlin had two hits, including a grand slam, as Falkville rolled past West Morgan 9-2 in local high school baseball on Tuesday.
Tomlin finished with five RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Caden Burnett added three hits and two RBIs.
Wyatt King had one RBI and Trey Fowler had two hits and scored two runs.
Colton Hooper pitched seven innings to earn the win, allowing two runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts.
Skyler Hutto had a hit and two RBIs for West Morgan. Gavin Walden had two hits.
--
Falkville 11, Brewer 1: Peyton Sallee had two hits and four RBIs to lead Falkville.
Tomlin had three hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils and King and Burnett had one hit and one RBI each.
King pitched four innings for the win, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts.
Justin Brooks had one hit for Brewer.
--
West Morgan 13, Brewer 8: Hutto, Logan Maples, Collin Richie and Charlie Stalls each had two RBIs for West Morgan.
Dylan Owens had two doubles and an RBI for the Rebels, while Matt Glenn and Daniel Laporte added one RBI each.
Stalls pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing no runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
Lane Owen had two RBIs for Brewer. Logan Powers had two hits.
--
Ardmore 7, East Limestone 1: Cole Cheatham pitched a complete game one-hitter for Ardmore, striking out 17 while allowing just one earned run.
Cheatham also homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Luke Hogan added two hits, including a home run, and one RBI. Mason Billions had two hits and two RBIs.
Barrett Brown drove in a run for East Limestone Jojo Thallas had one double.
--
Fairhope 12, Lindsay Lane 4: Sam Hogue hit a pair of home runs and drove in all four runs for Lindsay Lane.
Ben Frasier, Micah Perkins and Seth Mitchell had one hit each for the Lions.
--
Phil Campbell 11, Lindsay Lane 0: Perkins, Ray Anderson and Jackson Carter each had a hit for Lindsay Lane.
Ridge Raper and Bryant Anthony each had two RBIs for Phil Campbell.
--
Deshler 12, East Lawrence 3: Zach Lemay had one hit and one RBI for East Lawrence.
Zac Shelton and Coleman Garner each had one RBI for the Eagles, while Neal Blaxton and Preston Hood each had one hit.
--
Guntersville 13, Athens 2: Austin Uptain drove in one run for Athens.
Sam Sandy and Zach Harries each had a double for the Golden Eagles. Hunter Taylor had three hits and five RBIs for Guntersville.
--
Westbrook Christian 10, Austin 2: Cameron Bracken had a double and one RBI for Austin.
Riley Parker drove in a run for the Black Bears and Jack Wilson and Giovanni Johnson had one hit each.
Dalton Grace had three RBIs for Westbrook Christian.
--
Handley 5, Austin 4: Caleb Beard had two hits and an RBI for Austin.
Bryson Claiborne had a hit and one RBI and Tucker Montgomery and Logan Beasley added one RBI each.
--
Hazel Green 12, West Limestone 10: Thorne Slaton drove in two runs as West Limestone dropped a high-scoring game to 6A power Hazel Green.
Colin Patterson, Braxton Griffin, River Helms and Ian Burroughs each had two hits and one RBI for the Wildcats.
Joseph Medley had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Hazel Green.
--
Softball
--
Athens 8, Giles County (Tenn.) 0: Katie Simon struck out 12 Giles County batters in five innings of work to earn the win.
Simon allowed five hits and no walks, throwing 81 pitches in the complete-game effort.
Anna Carder and Lilli Cain each had a hit and two RBIs for Athens. Molly Gilbert and Emily Simon each had two hits and one RBI.
--
Athens 8, West Point 1: Carder led the Athens offense with a hit and three RBIs.
Brynn South had a hit and two RBIs, while Emily Simon had one hit and one RBI.
Emily Simon pitched four innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts.
--
Lawrence County 10, Southside-Gadsden 9: Trailing 7-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Lawrence County rallied to score seven runs to tie the game and added two more in the second and one in the third to pick up the win.
Southside scored two runs in the third inning to cut into the lead but could get no closer.
McKenzie Hyche and Patti Anne Smith each had two hits and two RBIs for Lawrence County. Anna Clare Hutto and Madelyn Ray had one hit and two RBIs each and Hayley Clemons drove in one run.
Hyche pitched two innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with a strikeout.
--
Hatton 6, Smiths Station 5: Mallie Yarbrough led Hatton with a double and two RBIs in a win over Class 7A Smiths Station at the Gulf Coast Classic.
Lillie McGregor had one hit and one RBI for the Hornets and Anna Kate Potter had a hit and scored one run.
Brayden Mitchell got the win in relief of Yarbrough, allowing one earned run in 2/3 inning with two strikeouts. Yarbrough allowed three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks.
--
Hatton 4, Wicksburg 4: Ashlyn Potter and Kailyn Quails each had one hit and two RBIs for Hatton.
Mitchell pitched three innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts.
Hatton (13-11) continues play in Gulf Shores today.
--
Fairhope 7, Hartselle 2: Lillyanna Cartee, Jada Henderson, Karsi Lentz and Brantley Drake each had a hit for Hartselle.
--
Daphne 3, Hartselle 2: Lentz homered and drove in one run for Hartselle.
Cartee had two hits and one RBI, while Larissa Preuitt and Kaelyn Jones each had one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.