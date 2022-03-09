LESTER — Braxton Griffin pitched a complete game for West Limestone’s baseball team Tuesday, allowing one unearned run in a 4-1 win over Lexington.
Griffin allowed five hits and one walk over seven innings, finishing with three strikeouts.
Ian Burroughs had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Cooper Phillips added one hit and one RBI. Justin Perry had a pair of singles.
Soccer
Danville boys 6, East Lawrence 0: Justin Hanline scored three goals as Danville picked up a big area win Monday.
Bo Huff, Ever Lopez and Moises Parra had one goal and one assist each for the Hawks, while Hanline and Zander Robinson added one assist each. JoJo Whisenant recorded six saves.
Danville (4-1-0) continues play on Friday at St. Bernard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.