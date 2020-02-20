Shane James scored three goals to lead the West Limestone boys to a 4-2 victory over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
Keeper Koda Stringer had eight saves for the Wildcats. Maiko Bartmann also scored for West Limestone in the Wildcats' season opener.
Grissom boys 3, Decatur 0: The Red Raiders are 2-2 after the loss to the Tigers. Decatur, which hosts Bob Jones tonight at 7 p.m. at Ogle Stadium, has wins over Austin, 3-2, and East Limestone, 4-2.
Other soccer games scheduled for today are Hartselle at Austin, West Morgan at Priceville, Brindlee Mountain at Danville, Oakwood Academy at Tanner, Lindsay Lane at Madison County and Buckhorn at East Limestone.
