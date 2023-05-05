LESTER — West Limestone found itself at an early disadvantage in the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs on Thursday, dropping the first game of a doubleheader to visiting Etowah 13-2.
centerpiece top story
PREP ROUNDUP: West Limestone drops opener to Etowah
- Staff reports
-
-
- 0
View today's Print ReplicaLearn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required).
View daily stories
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- ¡Hola estudiantes!:Teachers in Morgan schools program learning Spanish
- Donie D.D. Martin
- Baseball notebook: Great coaching career ends at Athens Bible
- Alabama fires baseball coach after report of suspicious bets
- Misty Maner
- PREP ROUNDUP: More area teams claim tickets to the North Regional
- Residents give input on new river bridge options
- PREP ROUNDUP: Six area softball teams advance
- Hartselle defeats Minor 2-0 for playoff win
- Chris 'CJ' Reese
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Ivey's war on woke hits unlikely target (5)
- Overpass almost complete but no development yet for Sweetwater property (4)
- Editorial: Dadeville shooting an indictment of our state (3)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Alabama Democrats make renewed push for gun safety laws in wake of Dadeville shooting (1)
- Bunge will begin $28.6 million expansion in May to improve unloading and distribution capabilities (1)
- EDITORIAL: No better time to scrap the tax on groceries (1)
- CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments (1)
- Volunteerism, relationships valued by Athens award winners (1)
- New Morgan County Jail boss focused on employee retention (1)
- EDITORIAL: Local government transparency under attack (1)
- Alabama bill would give parents $6,900 for private schools (1)
- Residents give input on new river bridge options (1)
- Ambulance board upholds penalties against Decatur Morgan Hospital (1)
- Decatur Middle heads to national scholars bowl tournament (1)
- Vroom and bloom: Simpson's Florist truck refurbished after 35 years (1)
- Austin's Gary Spivey found success playing and calling games (1)
- Alvin Daily (1)
- Public meeting on Tennessee River bridge is today (1)
- City would commit $5 million and land to $30 million riverfront development under agreement (1)
- Gary Couey starred for the Cotaco Indians (1)
- Morgan commission to offer incentives for obtaining commercial driver's licenses (1)
- Officials push for more widespread livestreaming of public meetings (1)
- Decatur council poised to borrow $35 million for recreation projects (1)
- Woodmeade Elementary placed on secured status after parent makes threats (1)
- Decatur woman charged with stabbing boyfriend (1)
- Alabama police: 89 shots fired into crowded Sweet 16 party (1)
- Florida Republicans pass pronoun, diversity bills (1)
- With bond approval, council to spend $87 million on recreation, Decatur Youth Services (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.