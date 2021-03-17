LESTER — Devin Carter delivered an unorthodox walk-off win for West Limestone on Tuesday, getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the winning run in a 7-6 victory over Wilson.
Carter’s game-winning RBI completed a frantic comeback that saw the Wildcats score five times in the final inning to erase a 6-2 deficit.
Colin Patterson had three hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Cooper Phillips added two RBIs on one hit. Ryan Britt also had one RBI.
Owen Lauderdale pitched an inning of hitless relief to earn the win. He walked two and had a pair of strikeouts.
West Limestone 10, Central-Florence 0: Patterson dominated from the mound, striking out seven in a five-inning victory.
Patterson needed just 70 pitches to dispatch Central, allowing just two hits and one walk.
Offensively, Patterson helped his own cause with two hits and three RBIs. Phillips had a hit and three RBIs and Britt had two hits and drove in two runs.
Elkmont 10, Lauderdale County 7: Preston Robinson had two hits and three RBIs to lead Elkmont.
Mykell Murrah had two hits and an RBI for the Red Devils, while Shane Boger drove in a pair of runs. Jack Thomas has two hits.
Murrah pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out eight.
Lawrence County 5, Athens 1: Cole Turner tossed a complete game for Lawrence County, allowing one unearned run on three hits with 12 strikeouts.
Turner also drove in two runs on two hits, while Tre Young added a double and two RBIs. Micah Owens had two singles.
Sam Sandy tripled for Athens. Braeden Harrison and Cooper Cochran had one hit each.
Huntsville 5, Priceville 4: Priceville scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning but could not complete the rally in a tough loss to Class 7A Huntsville.
Mason Mann doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs for Priceville, which outhit Huntsville 9-6. Dylan Johnson had two hits and an RBI and Drew Gates drove in one run.
Cade Prestegard drove in two runs for Huntsville.
Guntersville 5, Brewer 0: Dylan Alexander singled to account for Brewer’s only hit.
Sam Canady and Hunter Taylor had one hit and one RBI each for Guntersville.
Colbert Heights 18, Clements 0: Ian Ezell had two singles for Clements.
Mason Butler and Evan Whitworth added one hit each.
Softball
Danville 5, East Lawrence 1: Camryn Langley had two hits, including a double, for East Lawrence.
Callie Pittman had one RBI and Piper Gable, Tori Spears and Maddie Osborn had one hit each.
Lauderdale County 5, Elkmont 2: Ella Beddingfield singled twice and rove in a run for Elkmont.
Alyssa Harwell had a hit and one RBI for the Red Devils.
Tennis
Austin splits with Sparkman: Ellie Higginbotham (10-4), Soli Sepulveda (10-4), Annalaura Swinea (10-0) and Abbie Sims (10-7) each picked up wins in singles play as Austin’s girls claimed a 6-3 win over Sparkman on Tuesday.
Paris of Higginbotham-Sepulveda and Swinea-Sims each picked up wins in doubles.
In boys play, Sparkman swept Austin 9-0.
