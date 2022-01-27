Area tournaments don’t start until Feb. 5, but the West Morgan boys already know they are advancing to the sub-regional round.
Coach Sam Brown’s team advanced Wednesday morning thanks to a coin flip in Florence.
Class 4A, Area 15 has three teams — West Morgan, West Limestone and Brooks. With three teams and two advancing to the sub-regional round, whichever team that wins the right to host the area tournament is automatically advancing because it gets a bye to the area championship game.
West Morgan and Brooks finished tied in area play at 3-1. That forced the coin toss that went West Morgan’s way. The area tournament starts Feb. 8 with Brooks vs. West Limestone. The winner advances to play West Morgan on Feb. 11.
The Area 15 girls tournament starts Feb. 7 at West Limestone with West Morgan vs. Brooks. The winner plays West Limestone on Feb. 10.
West Morgan boys 68, Priceville 49: The Rebels won the rematch of the semifinal game from the Morgan County Tournament last Friday that Priceville won, 55-54, on a buzzer-beater field goal.
West Morgan (14-9) hit nine 3-point field goals and had five players in double figures. Carson Muse led with 14. Dylan Owens had 12. Jordan Johnson, Dyllan Ward and Skyler Hutto each had 11 points. Jake Langlois led Priceville (17-6) with 12 points.
Danville boys 52, Brewer 42: The Hawks battled back after trailing 26-22 at halftime to knock off the Patriots. Kohl Randolph led Danville (19-6) with 21 points. Jo Jo Whisenant had 19 points.
Brewer (3-18) got 14 points from Russell Mahan and 10 from Tamerion Watkins.
Muscle Shoals boys 54, Decatur 45: Jayden Brown scored 20 points, including nine in the first quarter on three 3-pont field goals, but it wasn’t enough for the Red Raiders. Muscle Shoals led 29-25 at halftime. Isaiah Slaughter had nine points for Decatur (10-17).
