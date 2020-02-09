HUNTSVILLE — Four players scored in double figures for West Morgan as the Rebels claimed the Class 4A, Area 13 boys tournament championship with a 66-62 win over Danville on Friday night at St. John Paul II.
The win secures West Morgan the home-court advantage for next week’s sub-regional round. Danville will have to travel.
The Rebels jumped out to an early lead against Danville, holding the Hawks to just four first-quarter points while opening an 11-4 lead after one quarter. They extended the lead to 31-22 at the half and led 49-40 after three.
Danville put together a rally in the fourth, but came up short.
Ashton Owens led West Morgan with 20 points.
Carson Muse scored 16, while Jakobe Fletcher added 12. Kobe Griffin had 10 points.
KJ Melson had a game-high 30 points for Danville. Wren Cole scored 13.
Class 5A, Area 14 boys
--
Lawrence County 66, Russellville 56: Lawrence County used a 22-point third quarter to pull away from Russellville and claim the Class 5A, Area 14 championship.
The Red Devils will host a subregional game Tuesday.
Leading 32-31 at halftime, Lawrence County erupted for 22 points in the third quarter, building a 54-43 lead that Russellville could not erase.
Tayi Strickland had a team-high 18 points for Lawrence County, while Ty Hutto added 15. Garrett Lee (11) and Malik Strickland (10) also reached double figures for the Red Devils.
Jeb Bishop and Chandler Dyas each had 13 points for Russellville.
Other area tournaments
Class 6A, Area 15 boys: Muscle Shoals 60, Columbia 46. Muscle Shoals wins area championship.
Class 5A, Area 15 boys: Guntersville 69, Arab 46. Guntersville wins area championship.
Class 4A, Area 15 boys: Brooks 57, West Limestone 39. Brooks wins area championship.
Class 3A, Area 16 boys: Lauderdale County 52, Westminster Christian 44. Lauderdale County wins area championship.
Class 3A, Area 16 girls: Lauderdale County 59, Lexington 46. Lauderdale County wins area championship.
Class 2A, Area 15 girls: Hatton 50, Tanner 42. Hatton wins area championship.
AHSAA Indoor State Championships in Birmingham
Area track athletes put up a strong showing at the first day of the AHSAA Indoor State Championships in Birmingham on Friday, with Hartselle’s Devron Turney leading the way with fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the boys Class 6A long and high jumps.
Turney recorded a distance of 21-08.50 feet in the long jump, good for fourth, and jumped 6-00.00 feet in the high jump to finish fifth.
Athens’ Elijah Frankel finished sixth in the boys 6A 800 meter run with a time of 2:02.88. Hartselle’s Shelby Roberts clocked a time of 2:28.20 in the girls race, which was good for seventh.
Henry Woodall (Lindsay Lane) finished the 1A 3200 meter run in 10th with a time of 10:54.40, while Lawrence County teammates Emily Daniel (seventh with a time of 12:24.55) and Steele Joiner (eighth with a time of 10:37.50) placed well in the Class 5A race.
Lindsay Lane’s Jack Anderson finished the boys 1A-3A 800 meter run in ninth place with a time of 2:02.56 and Brewer’s Dakota Sheppard finished the boys 4A-5A 800 meter run in eighth with a time of 2:02.85.
Jack Tregoning, of Athens, finished the boys 6A shot put in seventh with a distance of 43-08.00 feet. Falkville (fourth with a time of 1:37.93) and Ardmore (seventh with a time of 1:37.10) placed in the top 10 of their respective 4x200 relays.
