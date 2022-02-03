A battle of top-10 ranked teams in Class 4A went to Westminster Christian on Tuesday.
No. 1 Westminster (21-5) beat No. 9 West Morgan, 56-46, behind 28 points from Chase McCarty.
West Morgan (15-10) got 14 points from Carson Muse and 11 from Jalen Fletcher.
Rogers 66, Brewer 30: The Patriots (3-21) got nine points from Tamerion Watkins.
Athens Bible 59, Waterloo 18: The Trojans (14-8) got double figures from Brayden Suggs (16), Connor Abernathy (15) and Luke Davis (11).
