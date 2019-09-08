OAKVILLE — Yarahy Marcelino and Charlie Owens turned in strong performances for the West Morgan boys and girls cross country teams at the Chickasaw Trails Invitational at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday.
Marcelino posted a time of 20:10.65, which was good for third place in the girls small division. Owens’ time of 17:53.54 was good for sixth in the boys small division.
West Limestone’s Katie Serrato (21:26.44), Elkmont’s Claudia Allen (22:30.49) and Hatton’s Needy Lopez (22:37.42) all posted top-25 finishes.
Hatton’s girls finished fifth overall out of 25 teams. Westminster-Oak Mountain won the division title.
In the boys race, Elkmont’s Alex Kuntz (18:33.36) and Hatton’s Jairo Lopez (18:43.78) also finished in the top 25. West Morgan’s Victor Marcelino (18:58.16) and Hatton’s Carson Graves (19:03.32) had strong finishes. Cold Springs claimed the division championship. Hatton finished 13th and Elkmont finished 20th.
Lawrence County’s Emily Daniel posted a time of 19:53.52, good for 8th in the girls large division race. Teammate Savannah Williams finished with a time of 21:18.70 as the Red Devils earned an 11th-place finish out of 33 teams. Brentwood (Tenn.) finished first, with Mountain Brook and Homewood rounding out the top three.
Hartselle, Ardmore, Austin, Athens and Decatur all had runners compete.
Huntsville finished atop the boys large division. Vestavia Hills was second, and Franklin (Tenn.) finished third.
Lawrence County’s Steele Joiner was the top local finisher, crossing the line at 16.55.52.
--
Volleyball
First Metro Tournament – Muscle Shoals: Priceville lost to Florence 2-1 (25-10, 23-35, 25-8) and beat Arab 2-0 (25-10, 25-14) and Briarwood Christian 2-0 (25-12, 25-14) to win their pool in the 4A-7A division at the First Metro Tournament at Muscle Shoals.
The Bulldogs fell to Muscle Shoals 2-0 (25-19, 25-23) in elimination play.
Abigail Garrison led Priceville with 34 kills. Brianna Marquette had 29 kills and seven blocks, while Hollee Mason added 55 assists.
Katrina Rotermund finished with 28 assists, 24 digs and five aces and Madlynn Owen had 40 digs.
Priceville (13-9) plays Lee-Huntsville and Decatur at Decatur on Tuesday.
