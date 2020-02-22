Soccer
Brandy Hernandez and Mari Julia Delgado combined to score seven goals as West Morgan opened Class 4A-5A, Area 14 play with an 8-0 win over Hamilton at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex on Friday.
Hernandez had four goals and an assist for the Rebels (1-0, 1-0), while Delgado added three goals.
Angela Meza added a goal for West Morgan and Rosalinda Hernandez had two assists.
Sydney Charest picked up the shutout in goal for the Rebels, who led 5-0 at halftime.
West Morgan plays Austin at Jack Allen on Monday.
West Morgan boys 10, Hamilton 0: Ernesto Delgado and Joseph Delgado each had four goals Friday for the Rebels.
Angel Torreblanca and Juan Soriano added one goal each, while Javier Barrientos and Edwin Casillias each had one assist. David Romero had two saves in goal.
West Morgan plays East Limestone on Thursday at Jack Allen.
Decatur girls split at Lakeshore tournament
The Red Raiders opened the first day of tournament Friday play with a 1-1 tie against defending 1A-3A state champion Westminster-Oak Mountain. The Red Raiders closed out the day with a 10-0 win over Helena.
Sara Burgreen scored off an assist from Bonnie Frost in the first game.
Leah South scored six goals against Helena, while Burgreen added two more. Frost and Mary Ellen Stuart had one goal each, and Kacey Powell recorded the shutout in goal.
Decatur continues tournament play today at 2 p.m. against Hartselle.
Baseball
Elkmont 15, Clements 1: Jadon Adams doubled twice, singled and drove in four runs as Elkmont picked up a five-inning win Friday over county foe Clements.
Christian Smith singled and drove in two runs, while Coby Scroggins added a single and one RBI. Jack Thomas had two hits and Brett Parker, Ty Roberts and Chance Pepper had one RBI each.
Scroggins allowed one earned run on one hit over four innings to earn the win. He had nine strikeouts.
Ian Ezell singled and drove in Clements’ lone run.
James Clemens 2, Athens 1: James Clemens scored a pair of unearned runs off a throwing error in the second inning and held on for the victory Friday despite managing just one hit against Athens' pitching.
Parker Willoughby led Athens with a pair of singles and one RBI. Tyler Gainer had two hits, including a double.
Tucker Stockman took the tough-luck loss on the mound after allowing just one hit over four innings. He finished with five strikeouts and three walks on 83 pitches.
Dawson Mack and Willoughby each worked a hitless inning of relief, with Willoughby striking out the side on 15 pitches.
Softball
Priceville 15, Columbia 2: Priceville scored eight runs in the first inning and six more in the second in a big win Friday at the West Point Tournament.
Abigail Garrison had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Kirsten Segars added a homer and two RBIs.
Steffani Schrader tripled, doubled and drove in two runs, and Taylor Dean and Reagan Walter had two hits and two RBIs each.
Kylie Hendrix pitched two innings to pick up the win, striking out four while walking two.
Priceville 3, West Point 3: Garrison homered and drove in a pair Friday as Priceville tied the host team.
Walter had a hit and scored a run, while Hannah Smyth added one hit.
Brewer 6, Cherokee County 5: Brewer scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning Friday to earn the win.
The Patriots plated three runs in the third inning to take the lead, but Cherokee County rallied to score four times in the fourth.
Hannah Buchanan tripled twice and drove in four runs for the Patriots, while Caitlin Bryson and Dallas Linderman added one RBI each. Amanda Knighten had a pair of singles and Bronwyn Borden and Kim Hillis had one double each.
Borden pitched all five innings to earn the win, allowing four earned runs on six hits with nine strikeouts.
Albertville 10, Brewer 2: Buchanan had two hits, including a double, for the Patriots on Friday.
Bryson had one hit and Abbey Watkins had one RBI.
Graci Gilliland, Elaina Collins and Anna Claire Strange each had two RBIs for Albertville.
Central-Phenix City 7, Athens 1: Anna Carder had two hits, including a double, for Athens on Friday.
Alli Patterson drove in Athens’ only run, while Morgan Stiles and Emma Ogden added one hit each.
Madison Hurt led Central-Phenix City with four RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.