ATHENS — Decatur Heritage got a pair of double-double efforts from Brantleigh Williams and Elizabeth Wilson on Thursday in a 58-33 win over Lindsay Lane that wrapped up the Class 1A, Area 15 regular season championship for the Eagles.
The game was close early, with Lindsay Lane taking a 10-9 lead into the second quarter. Decatur Heritage rallied in a big way, however, holding the Lions to just three second-quarter points to take a 23-13 lead into halftime.
The Eagles extended the lead to 39-24 after three quarters and Lindsay Lane could get no closer.
Williams finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks to lead Decatur Heritage. Wilson had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Genie McGhee added nine points and seven rebounds. Alex Jackson had eight points and seven assists.
--
Decatur Heritage boys 68, Lindsay Lane 37: Brady Wilson knocked down four 3-pointers, finishing with a game-high 19 points, to lead Decatur Heritage on Thursday.
Wilson added seven rebounds and a pair of assists for the Eagles, while Brayden Kyle had 18 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. Bo Solley scored 10 points.
Whitt Jackson had 10 points for Lindsay Lane and Max Morrison scored nine.
Decatur Heritage (11-5) continues play on Monday against Oakwood Adventist Academy.
--
East Lawrence boys 57, Phil Campbell 56: Peyton Kelly scored a game-high 17 points to lead East Lawrence on Tuesday.
David Izquierdo had 14 points for the Eagles, while Isiah Hubbard and Jeremiah Crayton added nine points each.
Cam Habada and Kyle Pace each had 16 points for Phil Campbell and Quentin Hyde scored 14 points.
--
Limestone County Tournament
--
East Limestone girls 48, Tanner 46: Riley Carwile led three East Limestone players in double figures with 16 points as the Indians advanced to Saturday’s championship game with a win Thursday.
Taylor Farrar finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for East Limestone, while Mya Thatch added 10 points. East Limestone trailed 25-21 at halftime.
Shauna Fletcher scored a game-high 22 points for Tanner and Keyera Jeanes had 13 points.
---
Bowling
The East Limestone boys and girls bowling teams are both in second place after the first day of the Class 1A-5A North Regional in Tuscaloosa.
The East Limestone boys (2,390) trail American Christian (2,409). East Limestone boys are the Class 1A-5A defending state champions. East Limestone’s Bryant Story (572) is third in the individual competition.
In the girls competition, East Limestone (1,989) is second behind Corner (2,004). Priceville (1,706) is seventh in the eight-team field. East Limestone’s Callie Thrasher (453) is fourth in the individual competition. Teammate Abigail Mason (435) is sixth.
The Hartselle boys are sixth place in the Class 6A-7A North Regional. The Tigers (2,351) trail Hewitt-Trussville (2,785), Sparkman (2,717) Spain Park (2,716), Huntsville (2,637) and Vestavia (2,614).
Hartselle’s Andrew Simmons (520) is 15th in the individual competition.
Regional team and individual championships will be decided today. The top four teams in each group advance to the state tournament in Birmingham on Jan. 27-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.