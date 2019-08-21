Football

Thursday

Regular season

Decatur at Huntsville (Milton Frank)

West Limestone at Tanner

R.A. Hubbard at Cherokee

Friday

Regular season

Hartselle at Austin

Ardmore at West Morgan

Falkville at Danville

Decatur Heritage at Phillips

Elkmont at Clements

Jamborees*

Lawrence County at Hatton

Priceville at Oneonta

Athens at Sparkman

Russellville at East Limestone

East Lawrence at Vinemont

*jamboree games do not count in regular season record

Volleyball

Thursday

Lawrence County, Chelsea at Alexandria, noon

Brewer at East Limestone, 2 p.m.

Elkmont, Central Florence at Priceville, 3 p.m.

Athens at Austin, 4 p.m.

Hatton, Good Hope at West Morgan, 4 p.m.

Decatur Heritage, West Limestone at Athens Bible, 4 p.m.

Danville, Albertville at Guntersville, 4:30 p.m.

Addison, Hazel Green at Hartselle

Friday

Juanita Boddie Tournament at Hoover: Hartselle and Austin

Saturday

Juanita Boddie Tournament at Hoover: Hartselle and Austin

Brewer Tournament: Brewer, Priceville, East Limestone, Danville, Decatur Heritage

Brooks Tournament: Lindsay Lane, West Limestone, Athens, Ardmore

