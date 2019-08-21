Football
Thursday
Regular season
Decatur at Huntsville (Milton Frank)
West Limestone at Tanner
R.A. Hubbard at Cherokee
Friday
Regular season
Hartselle at Austin
Ardmore at West Morgan
Falkville at Danville
Decatur Heritage at Phillips
Elkmont at Clements
Jamborees*
Lawrence County at Hatton
Priceville at Oneonta
Athens at Sparkman
Russellville at East Limestone
East Lawrence at Vinemont
*jamboree games do not count in regular season record
Volleyball
Thursday
Lawrence County, Chelsea at Alexandria, noon
Brewer at East Limestone, 2 p.m.
Elkmont, Central Florence at Priceville, 3 p.m.
Athens at Austin, 4 p.m.
Hatton, Good Hope at West Morgan, 4 p.m.
Decatur Heritage, West Limestone at Athens Bible, 4 p.m.
Danville, Albertville at Guntersville, 4:30 p.m.
Addison, Hazel Green at Hartselle
Friday
Juanita Boddie Tournament at Hoover: Hartselle and Austin
Saturday
Juanita Boddie Tournament at Hoover: Hartselle and Austin
Brewer Tournament: Brewer, Priceville, East Limestone, Danville, Decatur Heritage
Brooks Tournament: Lindsay Lane, West Limestone, Athens, Ardmore
