Today
Football
Lee at Athens
Lawrence County at Corner
Westminster at East Lawrence
--
Volleyball
North Super Regionals, Von Braun Center, Huntsville
Decatur Heritage vs. Horseshoe Bend, 9 a.m. - Class 2A first round
Hatton vs. Woodland, 10:15 a.m. - Class 2A first round
Hartselle vs. Carver-Birmingham, 10:15 a.m. - Class 6A first round
Athens vs. Homewood, 11:30 a.m. - Class 6A first round
Lawrence County vs. Alexandria, 12:45 p.m. - Class 5A semifinals
Athens Bible vs. Phillips, 12:45 p.m. - Class 1A semifinals
