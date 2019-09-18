Football
Friday
Austin at Grissom (Milton Frank)
Decatur at Lee (Alabama A&M)
Hazel Green at Athens
Coosa Christian at Decatur Heritage
Madison County at Brewer
Danville at Randolph
Fairview at Priceville
R.A. Hubbard at Falkville
West Morgan at DAR
Scottsboro at East Limestone
Ardmore at Madison Academy
Dora at Lawrence County
West Limestone at Central Florence
Colbert Heights at East Lawrence
Westminster Christian at Clements
Colbert County at Hatton
Tharptown at Tanner
Open: Hartselle, Elkmont
--
Volleyball
Thursday
Decatur, West Limestone at West Morgan, 4 p.m.
Priceville, Carbon Hill at Danville, 4 p.m.
Lexington, Mae Jemison at Clements, 4 p.m.
Brooks at Elkmont, 4:30 p.m.
Athens Bible School, Madison County at East Limestone, 4:30 p.m.
Woodville, Whitesburg Christian at Lindsay Lane, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Athens, 5 p.m.
Hartselle, Winston County at Muscle Shoals, 5 p.m.
Austin, TBA at Sparkman, TBD
Friday
Wilco Tournament – Franklin, Tenn. (Hartselle)
Saturday
Priceville Varsity Tournament (Priceville, Lindsay Lane, West Limestone, Decatur)
Wilco Tournament – Franklin, Tenn. (Hartselle)
Belgreen Varsity Tournament (Hatton)
