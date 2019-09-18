Football

Friday

Austin at Grissom (Milton Frank)

Decatur at Lee (Alabama A&M)

Hazel Green at Athens

Coosa Christian at Decatur Heritage

Madison County at Brewer

Danville at Randolph

Fairview at Priceville

R.A. Hubbard at Falkville

West Morgan at DAR

Scottsboro at East Limestone

Ardmore at Madison Academy

Dora at Lawrence County

West Limestone at Central Florence

Colbert Heights at East Lawrence

Westminster Christian at Clements

Colbert County at Hatton

Tharptown at Tanner

Open: Hartselle, Elkmont

--

Volleyball

Thursday

Decatur, West Limestone at West Morgan, 4 p.m.

Priceville, Carbon Hill at Danville, 4 p.m.

Lexington, Mae Jemison at Clements, 4 p.m.

Brooks at Elkmont, 4:30 p.m.

Athens Bible School, Madison County at East Limestone, 4:30 p.m.

Woodville, Whitesburg Christian at Lindsay Lane, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Athens, 5 p.m.

Hartselle, Winston County at Muscle Shoals, 5 p.m.

Austin, TBA at Sparkman, TBD

Friday

Wilco Tournament – Franklin, Tenn. (Hartselle)

Saturday

Priceville Varsity Tournament (Priceville, Lindsay Lane, West Limestone, Decatur)

Wilco Tournament – Franklin, Tenn. (Hartselle)

Belgreen Varsity Tournament (Hatton)

