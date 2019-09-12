Football

Friday

Gadsden City at Austin

Athens at Decatur

Muscle Shoals at Hartselle

Falkville at Valley Head

Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard

Brewer at Madison Academy

Danville at West Morgan

Randolph at Priceville

East Limestone at Madison County

Ardmore at Arab

Lawrence County at West Point

Elkmont at West Limestone

Locust Fork at East Lawrence

Clements at Phil Campbell

Hatton at Sheffield

Good Hope at Tanner

--

Volleyball

Today

Florence at Austin, 4 p.m.

Clements, Tanner at East Lawrence, 4 p.m.

West Morgan, Ashville at Fairview, 4 p.m.

East Limestone, West Point at Lawrence County, 4 p.m.

Athens, Lindsay Lane at Elkmont, 4:15 p.m.

Madison Academy at Ardmore, 4:30 p.m.

West Limestone at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Athens Bible School, New Hope at Decatur Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Decatur, Guntersville at Hartselle, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Bernard at Falkville, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Eddie Prueitt Ford Tournament at Hartselle (Austin, Danville, Hartselle)

Elkmont Invitational (Elkmont, Ardmore, Lindsay Lane, West Limestone, East Limestone, Decatur Heritage, East Lawrence, Athens)

