Football
Friday
Gadsden City at Austin
Athens at Decatur
Muscle Shoals at Hartselle
Falkville at Valley Head
Decatur Heritage at R.A. Hubbard
Brewer at Madison Academy
Danville at West Morgan
Randolph at Priceville
East Limestone at Madison County
Ardmore at Arab
Lawrence County at West Point
Elkmont at West Limestone
Locust Fork at East Lawrence
Clements at Phil Campbell
Hatton at Sheffield
Good Hope at Tanner
--
Volleyball
Today
Florence at Austin, 4 p.m.
Clements, Tanner at East Lawrence, 4 p.m.
West Morgan, Ashville at Fairview, 4 p.m.
East Limestone, West Point at Lawrence County, 4 p.m.
Athens, Lindsay Lane at Elkmont, 4:15 p.m.
Madison Academy at Ardmore, 4:30 p.m.
West Limestone at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Athens Bible School, New Hope at Decatur Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Decatur, Guntersville at Hartselle, 4:30 p.m.
Saint Bernard at Falkville, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Eddie Prueitt Ford Tournament at Hartselle (Austin, Danville, Hartselle)
Elkmont Invitational (Elkmont, Ardmore, Lindsay Lane, West Limestone, East Limestone, Decatur Heritage, East Lawrence, Athens)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.