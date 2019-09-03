Football
Friday
Austin at Florence
Decatur at Cullman
Hartselle at Athens
Arab at Brewer
Madison Academy at East Limestone
Scottsboro at Ardmore
Hayden at Lawrence County
Priceville at Saint John Paul II
West Morgan at Randolph
North Jackson at Danville
Deshler at Elkmont
East Lawrence at Lauderdale County
Hatton at Red Bay
Tanner at Colbert County
Valley Head at Decatur Heritage
Woodville at Falkville
R.A. Hubbard at Coosa Christian
Volleyball
Tuesday
Elkmont, Meek, Brindlee Mountain at West Morgan, 4 p.m.
Tanner at Ardmore, 4:30 p.m.
West Limestone at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Randolph at Decatur, 4:30 p.m.
Cullman at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
East Limestone, Lindsay Lane at Clements, 4:30 p.m.
Addison, Geraldine at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Priceville, Arab at Brewer, 5 p.m.
Decatur Heritage at Brooks, 5 p.m.
Hartselle, Hoover at Bob Jones, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Austin at James Clemens, 4 p.m.
St. John Paul II, Deshler at West Morgan, 4 p.m.
Jasper, Russellville at Lawrence County, 4 p.m.
Falkville, Sheffield at East Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Clements, Rogers at Lauderdale County, 4 p.m.
Athens Bible School, Loretto (Tenn.) at Elkmont, 4:15 p.m.
Lindsay Lane at West Limestone, 4:30 p.m.
Brewer, Pelham at Hartselle, 4:30 p.m.
Priceville, Lexington at Wilson, 5 p.m.
Ardmore, Danville at Madison Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Decatur Heritage at West Point, 5:30 p.m.
Decatur, Addison at Hatton, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Lindsay Lane at Whitesburg Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee Tournament (Danville)
Saturday
First Metro Tournament at Muscle Shoals: West Morgan, Lawrence County, Priceville, East Limestone, Decatur Heritage, Hatton
Middle Tennessee Tournament: Danville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.