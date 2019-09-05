Football

Friday

Austin at Florence

Decatur at Cullman

Hartselle at Athens

Arab at Brewer

Madison Academy at East Limestone

Scottsboro at Ardmore

Hayden at Lawrence County

Priceville at Saint John Paul II

West Morgan at Randolph

North Jackson at Danville

Deshler at Elkmont

East Lawrence at Lauderdale County

Hatton at Red Bay

Tanner at Colbert County

Valley Head at Decatur Heritage

Woodville at Falkville

R.A. Hubbard at Coosa Christian

Volleyball

Thursday

Austin at James Clemens, 4 p.m.

St. John Paul II, Deshler at West Morgan, 4 p.m.

Jasper, Russellville at Lawrence County, 4 p.m.

Falkville, Sheffield at East Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Clements, Rogers at Lauderdale County, 4 p.m.

Athens Bible School, Loretto (Tenn.) at Elkmont, 4:15 p.m.

Lindsay Lane at West Limestone, 4:30 p.m.

Brewer, Pelham at Hartselle, 4:30 p.m.

Priceville, Lexington at Wilson, 5 p.m.

Ardmore, Danville at Madison Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Decatur Heritage at West Point, 5:30 p.m.

Decatur, Addison at Hatton, 5:30 p.m.

Friday

Lindsay Lane at Whitesburg Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee Tournament (Danville)

Saturday

First Metro Tournament at Muscle Shoals: West Morgan, Lawrence County, Priceville, East Limestone, Decatur Heritage, Hatton

Middle Tennessee Tournament: Danville

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.